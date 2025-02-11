Growth Trends in the $100+ Bn Healthcare Logistics Market, 2025-2034 - Featuring Analysis of AmerisourceBergen, CEVA Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DHL Supply Chain & More

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Logistics Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare logistics market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $91.58 billion in 2024 to $99.53 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for pharmaceutical and medical device transportation, expansion of global healthcare supply chains, increased focus on temperature-sensitive and specialized logistics for healthcare products, stringent regulations and compliance requirements, aging population.



The healthcare logistics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $147.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in e-commerce and direct-to-patient healthcare delivery models, growing demand for personalized medicine and precision healthcare, increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness, increasing chronic diseases.

Major trends in the forecast period include integration of blockchain technology for enhanced transparency and traceability, adoption of advanced technologies for inventory tracking and management, collaboration between logistics providers and healthcare institutions, implementation of data analytics and artificial intelligence for predictive and proactive logistics management, customization of logistics solutions for high-value and high-risk medical products.



The growing global pharmaceutical sales are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare logistics market. Increasing investments in medical facilities and infrastructure are anticipated to drive the growth of the healthcare logistics market in the future. Strategic partnerships and collaboration are shaping the healthcare logistics market.



Key players in the healthcare logistics market are concentrating on implementing innovative facilities to enhance supply chain efficiency. For example, in September 2024, Kuehne+Nagel, a Germany-based transport company, opened its 10th healthcare logistics facility in Canada. This new temperature-controlled fulfillment center is situated in Milton, Ontario, roughly 50 kilometers from Toronto. The establishment of this facility represents a significant milestone for Kuehne+Nagel and reinforces its status as a leading logistics provider in the healthcare sector.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare logistics market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare logistics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the healthcare logistics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Service: Transportation; Warehousing

2) By Product: Pharmaceutical Products; Medical Devices; Medical Equipment

3) By Type: Branded Drugs; Generic Drugs

4) By End-Users Outlook: Pharmacies; Healthcare Facilities; Research and Diagnostic Laboratories



Subsegments:



1) By Transportation: Medical Supply Transportation; Pharmaceutical Transportation; Patient Transport Services; Last-Mile Delivery Services

2) By Warehousing: Storage of Medical Supplies; Pharmaceutical Warehousing; Cold Chain Storage Solutions; Inventory Management Services



Key Companies Profiled: AmerisourceBergen Corporation; CEVA Logistics AG; Cold Chain Technologies LLC; Deutsche Post DHL Group; DHL Supply Chain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $99.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $147.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

