General Data Protection Regulation Services Market Eyes $7.2 Billion Opportunity by 2029 - Continued Growth in Data-Driven Technologies Driving the Market at 25.4% CAGR

The general data protection regulation services market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $2.39 billion in 2024 to $2.91 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to concerns over data privacy and security breaches, globalization and cross-border data transfers, increased digitization of business processes, recognition of the need for standardized data protection regulations, high-profile data breaches and incidents driving regulatory attention.



The general data protection regulation services market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.2 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to evolving regulatory landscape and enforcement measures, continued growth in data-driven technologies, rising awareness and emphasis on individual privacy rights, increased adoption of cloud computing and data analytics, increasing use of mobile phones.

Major trends in the forecast period include development of advanced encryption and data protection technologies, integration of privacy by design principles in software development, emergence of data protection impact assessments as a standard practice, expansion of GDPR compliance services to cover emerging technologies, growing demand for third-party GDPR compliance auditing and certification.



The rise in cyberattacks is anticipated to drive the growth of the general data protection regulation (GDPR) services market in the future. The growing number of data centers is projected to drive the expansion of the general data protection regulation (GDPR) services market in the future. The increase in the trend of shifting towards new and advanced technology is the key trend gaining popularity in the general data protection regulation services market. Major companies operating in the general data protection regulation services market are focused on developing strategic partnerships to drive revenues in the market.



North America was the largest region in the general data protection regulation services market in 2024. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the general data protection regulation services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the general data protection regulation services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

1) By Type of Deployment: on-Premise; Cloud

2) By Offering: Data Management; Data Discovery and Mapping; Data Governance; API Management

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

4) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); Telecom and IT; Retail and Consumer Goods; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Manufacturing; Other End-User Industries



1) By on-Premise: in-House GDPR Compliance Solutions; on-premise Data Management Tools

2) By Cloud: Cloud-Based GDPR Compliance Solutions; SaaS GDPR Tools; Managed Cloud Services For GDPR



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.4% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this General Data Protection Regulation Services market report include:

International Business Machines Corporation

Veritas Technologies LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation.

Micro Focus International plc

Absolute Software Corporation

Capgemini SE

Informatica Inc.

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Mimecast Services Limited

Oracle Corporation.

Proofpoint Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Varonis Systems Inc.

Talend Inc.

Trustwave Holdings Inc.

Dun & Bradstreet Inc.

Protegrity Inc.

OneTrust LLC

TrustArc Inc.

SurfShark Ltd.

Data Protection Agency

Symphony Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Baker & McKenzie International

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler

PriceWaterhouseCoopers

SAP SA

