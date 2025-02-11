ARKO Corp. Unveils ‘Fueling America’s Future’ Campaign with fas REWARDS®, Slashing Gas Prices Nationwide





The first-of-its-kind fuel discount program offers drivers nationwide up to $2 off per gallon of gas or $40 in savings per fill up at any ARKO location

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, and its subsidiary GPM Investments, today has launched its ‘Fueling America’s Future’ campaign, offering customers significant savings at the pump with the long-term goal of slashing gas prices in America. This promotion, which has never been done by any gas station nationwide, can save consumers up to $40 per fill up through the ability to stack discounts earned through qualifying purchases for anyone enrolled in the Company’s free loyalty program, fas REWARDS®.

This campaign is built on the belief that we must do more to address the needs of working Americans, particularly in mitigating the substantial expense of fuel. With thousands of convenience stores and QSR destinations, ARKO has helped lower costs for everyday essentials, from groceries to fuel, through ongoing promotions and value-driven discounts. In 2025, the Company will prioritize price cuts at the pump in its promotions to do its part in fueling America’s future.

“Gas prices are high, and our customers feel it every time they fill up. It’s putting a strain on families, small businesses, and household budgets,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “We’re in a moment of renewed economic awareness, where businesses have a responsibility to support working Americans. Fueling America’s Future is our way of stepping up, helping to ease that burden, and providing meaningful savings at the pump.”

Fas REWARDS® members are eligible for fuel savings by buying qualifying items and receiving cents off fuel rewards that will go into their "virtual wallet." These rewards can be stacked, allowing customers to accumulate up to $2 off per gallon subject to state restrictions. In addition, they’ll earn points on qualifying purchases, which can also be redeemed for fuel discounts. This unique offer helps fas REWARDS® members save money at the pump and lower their everyday expenses.

“Fueling America’s Future demonstrates how customer-driven solutions can help lower costs for families, ultimately strengthening the national economy,” continued Kotler. “By reducing fuel prices, we’re putting more money back into consumer pockets and supporting local communities so they can free up spending on other essential goods.”

The above-mentioned promotions are available to enrolled loyalty members across ARKO’s more than 1,350 branded retail stores, including fas mart®, E-Z mart®, Scotchman®, Roadrunner Markets, fastmarket®, village pantry®, Handy Mart and Pride retail stores.

As of 2024, the fas REWARDS® program has approximately 2.3 million enrolled members. Download the free app today to begin saving with better deals. To learn more, visit: www.fasrewards.com.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, we operate A Family of Community Brands that offer delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, ARKO’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; ARKO’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that ARKO files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. ARKO does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9988cefb-6aab-4e05-a82d-7c869858dcef