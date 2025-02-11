Serverless Computing Market Size, Share, Trends & Strategies Analysis 2024-2031; Featuring AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle & More

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Serverless Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Service Model, Enterprise Size, Deployment, Industry Vertical, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Serverless Computing Market size is expected to reach $56.41 billion by 2031, rising at a market growth of 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment is driven by the need for secure, scalable, and efficient computing solutions to manage sensitive financial transactions and customer data. Serverless computing enables BFSI organizations to process large volumes of data in real-time, supporting applications like digital banking, mobile payments, fraud detection, and personalized customer experiences. The scalability and pay-as-you-go model allows these institutions to optimize operational costs while maintaining the flexibility to handle fluctuating workloads. Additionally, serverless solutions align with the sector's focus on innovation, enabling the rapid deployment of new financial services and technologies. Thus, the BFSI segment procured 24% revenue share in the market in 2023.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are product launches as the key developmental strategy is to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, in January, 2025, Alibaba Cloud launched its Alibaba Cloud Container Service (ACS) to optimize workload deployment using container technology. This serverless service, featuring a Kubernetes interface, eliminates the need for managing underlying nodes and clusters, reducing costs and technical barriers. It offers a pay-as-you-go model for on-demand scaling, enhancing cost-efficiency. The introduction of ACS aims to increase productivity by making container deployment easier and more accessible for enterprises.

Additionally, In May 2022, Cloudflare, Inc. launched D1, a serverless database on its Workers API, enabling instant, edge-stored data access via SQL. Built on Cloudflare's global network, D1 simplifies full-stack development by eliminating storage management complexities, leveraging Edge computing for speed. However, CDN outages like Cloudflare's highlight potential single-point vulnerabilities in such infrastructures.



Cardinal Matrix - Market Competition Analysis



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Google LLC are the forerunners in the Serverless Computing Market. Companies such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Holdings Ltd. are some of the key innovators in Serverless Computing Market. In December, 2024, Microsoft Azure unveiled serverless GPUs in Azure Container Apps, using NVIDIA A100 and T4 GPUs for scalable AI inferencing and ML tasks. This managed platform enables flexible deployment, scale-to-zero capabilities, per-second billing, and seamless Azure integration, competing with providers like Google Cloud Run, Modal, and RunPod for GPU acceleration.



Market Growth Factors



Serverless computing has revolutionized how organizations manage and deploy applications by eliminating the need to provision, maintain, and manage physical or virtual servers. In traditional server-based models, businesses are often required to invest heavily in infrastructure, ensure its maintenance, and account for unused resources during periods of low activity. Hence, these factors will aid in the expansion of the market.



Additionally, Cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS Lambda), Google Cloud (Cloud Functions), and Microsoft Azure (Functions) have been at the forefront of advancing serverless technologies. These platforms offer comprehensive and feature-laden environments, allowing developers to execute codes in response to specific events, dynamically scale resources, and incur costs solely for the compute time utilized. Thus, as reliance on cloud services grows, serverless computing is expected to play an even more central role in helping organizations achieve their digital transformation goals efficiently and effectively.



Market Restraining Factors



One significant challenge in the serverless computing market is vendor lock-in, where businesses become heavily dependent on specific cloud providers. These platforms often utilize proprietary tools, frameworks, and services that are not easily transferable or compatible with other providers. As a result, migrating applications or integrating serverless functions across multiple platforms becomes a complex and resource-intensive process. Hence, these challenges highlight critical barriers to widespread serverless adoption.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The above illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Acquisitions, and Partnerships & Collaborations.

Services Model Outlook



Based on service model, the market is bifurcated into function-as-a-service (FaaS) and backend-as-a-service (BaaS). The backend-as-a-service (BaaS) segment procured 40% revenue share in the market in 2023. This service paradigm allows developers to concentrate on front-end development and business logic, alleviating concerns regarding the complexities of infrastructure.



Deployment Outlook



On the basis of deployment, the market is classified into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The hybrid cloud segment recorded 19% revenue share in the market in 2023. This deployment model allows organizations to balance scalability and cost-efficiency with security and control by leveraging public clouds for non-sensitive workloads and private clouds for critical applications.



Enterprise Size Outlook



By enterprise size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. The large enterprises segment witnessed 58% revenue share in the market in 2023. Large enterprises often deal with complex operations, massive workloads, and the need to maintain global business continuity, making serverless computing an ideal choice.



Industry Vertical Outlook



Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, government & defense, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. The healthcare & life sciences segment acquired 16% revenue share in the market in 2023. The segment leverages serverless computing to address the increasing need for secure and efficient data management, real-time analytics, and telemedicine solutions.



Market Competition and Attributes



The competition in the serverless computing market is highly dynamic, with numerous players vying for dominance by offering flexible, cost-effective, and scalable cloud solutions. Companies differentiate themselves based on features like ease of integration, performance optimization, and security. While major cloud service providers lead the market, numerous startups and niche players continue to innovate with specialized offerings, creating a competitive environment. Intense rivalry drives continuous advancements in automation, performance, and user experience, ensuring rapid growth in this segment.



Regional Analysis



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment witnessed 28% revenue share in the market in 2023. Rapid digital transformation and economic growth across emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asia drive the Asia Pacific segment.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Market

Jan-2024: Alibaba Cloud introduced a serverless version of its AI platform, PAI-Elastic Algorithm Service (EAS), cutting inference costs by 50%. It also integrated vector engine technology into Hologres, Elasticsearch, and OpenSearch, enhancing access to large language models (LLMs) for customized AI applications, supporting Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) for improved enterprise efficiency and decision-making.

Sep-2023: Cloudflare, Inc. partnered with Hugging Face, an open platform for AI builders, to optimize the deployment of Generative AI models on Cloudflare's serverless infrastructure. This collaboration enables developers to easily deploy Hugging Face's AI models globally, without managing infrastructure or paying for unused compute capacity, providing a seamless, scalable solution for AI-powered applications with low-latency performance.

Mar-2023: Alibaba Cloud partnered with ClickHouse, Inc., a global leader in online analytical processing (OLAP) databases, to offer ClickHouse as an enterprise, first-party service on Alibaba Cloud's platform. This exclusive partnership will expand Alibaba Cloud's database offerings in mainland China and the APAC region, enabling businesses to leverage ClickHouse's fast, resource-efficient analytical capabilities.

Nov-2022: Alibaba Cloud launched ModelScope, an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform offering over 300 AI models, including cutting-edge pre-trained models like Tongyi and OFA. This platform aims to make AI model development easier and more cost-effective for global developers and researchers. Additionally, Alibaba Cloud upgraded its suite of serverless database products, including PolarDB and AnalyticDB, allowing businesses to scale automatically and reduce costs. These innovations are designed to help customers embrace AI and cloud technologies with minimal infrastructure management and enhanced agility.

May-2022: Cloudflare, Inc. launched D1, a serverless database on its Workers API, enabling instant, edge-stored data access via SQL. Built on Cloudflare's global network, D1 simplifies full-stack development by eliminating storage management complexities, leveraging Edge computing for speed. However, CDN outages like Cloudflare's highlight potential single-point vulnerabilities in such infrastructures.

List of Key Companies Profiled

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Cloudflare, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

SAP SE

Salesforce, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmfmdb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.