Electronic Toll Collection Market Size to Hit USD 19.17 Billion by 2032, a CAGR of 8.34% | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Toll Collection Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Electronic Toll Collection Market Size was valued at USD 9.33 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to USD 19.17 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.34% Over the Forecast Period 2024-2032.”

The increasing need to reduce traffic congestion, enhance road safety, and develop smart transportation infrastructure is driving market growth. Innovations such as AI applications in fraud detection and real-time data optimization for tolling rates are transforming toll management systems, making them more efficient and scalable worldwide.

Electronic Toll Collection Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 9.33 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 19.17 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.34% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers • Demand for Electronic Toll Collection Market Increasing as Traffic Congestion and Rising Costs

Key Market Segmentation

By Type, Dominant and Emerging Segments, Transponder/Tag based and others

The Transponder/Tag-based tolling systems dominate the Electronic Toll Collection market, holding 70% of the market share in 2023. Utilizing RFID technology, they offer seamless, contactless toll collection, improving traffic flow and reducing congestion.

The Other Tolling Systems segment, including GPS, video-based, and ANPR technologies, is rapidly growing due to its minimal hardware requirements and high scalability, offering flexible, cost-effective tolling solutions.

By Offering, Hardware Dominates, Fastest Growing Segment Back-office and Other Services

Hardware segment accounted for the largest share of more than 60% of the Electronic Toll Collection market in 2023, and it is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Automated toll is increasingly adopted to increase efficiency and reduce congestion, which is another major factor driving demand for transponders, readers, and tags.

the Back-office and Other Services segment remains will register the highest CAGR in the market over the forecast period (2024-2032) with respect to the scheduling of software solutions, data analytics and integration system to improve the scalability of system and toll operations.

By Technology, RFID to Dominate, DSRC to Grow at Fastest Rate

The demand for Electronic Toll Collection was led by RFID technology, accounting for over 55% share in 2023, which contributes to seamless contactless tolling, thus helping alleviate traffic congestion. The rise of RFID can be attributed to increasing demand for digital payments as well as efforts to curb costs.

The DSRC segment is projected to rapidly develop during 2024-2032, due to increased smart infrastructure investments, which allow for real-time data sharing and improved tolling efficiency

By Application, Highways held a leading market share in 2023, while urban areas to register the highest CAGR

In 2023, Highways segment is dominated over 61% of Electronic Toll Collection market growth during the the growth of the segment during the forecast period is driven by the need for efficient tolling systems, a rise in the need for smart infrastructure development.

With cities around the world adopting automated tolling in an effort to more effectively deal with congestion, air quality, and the revenue needs caused by both, investment driven by government initiatives will likely end up making Urban Areas the fastest growing segment of the market from 2024 onwards, says a new report.

Electronic Toll Collection Market - Key Segments

By Type

Transponder-/Tag-based Tolling Systems

Other Tolling Systems

By Offering

Hardware

Back-office and Other Services

By Technology

RFID

DSRC

Others

By Application

Highways

Urban Areas

Regional Analysis: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Rapidly

In 2023, North America accounted for more than 40% revenue share of the Electronic Toll Collection market. As a result, a large portion of the total electronic toll collection (ETC) revenue generated is concentrated in North America due to the market maturation stage with respect to the deployment of advanced tolling technologies across the U.S. and Canada. Growth is fueled by existing tolling infrastructure and government initiatives supporting automated systems and contactless payments.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. They should facilitate the fast expansion encouraged by both smart infrastructure investments and expanding spread of digital payments in China, as well as elsewhere to optimize traffic planning. The Electronic Toll Collection market in the region is primarily driven by increased urbanization and government initiatives.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria) – (ETC Systems, RFID Transponders, Tolling Software)

– (ETC Systems, RFID Transponders, Tolling Software) Conduent Business Services (U.S.) – (Tolling Back-Office Solutions, Automatic Number Plate Recognition [ANPR])

– (Tolling Back-Office Solutions, Automatic Number Plate Recognition [ANPR]) EFKON GmbH (Austria) – (Multilane Free Flow Tolling, RFID & DSRC-Based Systems)

– (Multilane Free Flow Tolling, RFID & DSRC-Based Systems) TransCore Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) – (RFID Toll Tags, Intelligent Tolling Systems, Traffic Management Solutions)

– (RFID Toll Tags, Intelligent Tolling Systems, Traffic Management Solutions) Thales Group (U.S.) – (Secure Toll Payment Solutions, Smart Mobility Platforms)

– (Secure Toll Payment Solutions, Smart Mobility Platforms) Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.) – (Advanced Sensor Systems, Intelligent Transportation Solutions)

– (Advanced Sensor Systems, Intelligent Transportation Solutions) Cubic Corporation (U.S.) – (Contactless Toll Payment Systems, Smart Card-Based Fare Collection)

– (Contactless Toll Payment Systems, Smart Card-Based Fare Collection) Siemens (Germany) – (Automated Toll Collection Systems, Intelligent Traffic Management)

– (Automated Toll Collection Systems, Intelligent Traffic Management) Neology, Inc. (U.S.) – (RFID-Based Tolling, License Plate Recognition Systems)

– (RFID-Based Tolling, License Plate Recognition Systems) VINCI (France) – (Toll Infrastructure Development, Highway Tolling Services)

– (Toll Infrastructure Development, Highway Tolling Services) Feig Electronic GmbH (Germany) – (RFID Toll Collection Readers, Smart Card Readers)

– (RFID Toll Collection Readers, Smart Card Readers) Toshiba Corporation (Japan) – (ETC Communication Units, Toll Gate Management Systems)

– (ETC Communication Units, Toll Gate Management Systems) TRMI Systems Integration (Japan) – (Vehicle Detection & Classification Systems, Toll Automation)

– (Vehicle Detection & Classification Systems, Toll Automation) Magnetic AutoControl (Germany) – (Barrier Gate Systems, Toll Access Control)

– (Barrier Gate Systems, Toll Access Control) International Road Dynamics Inc. (IRD) (Canada) – (Weigh-in-Motion [WIM] Systems, Toll Data Processing Solutions)

– (Weigh-in-Motion [WIM] Systems, Toll Data Processing Solutions) Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.) – (Traffic Monitoring Sensors, ETC Data Analytics)

– (Traffic Monitoring Sensors, ETC Data Analytics) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan) – (Electronic Toll Gates, ITS-Based Tolling Solutions)

– (Electronic Toll Gates, ITS-Based Tolling Solutions) Perceptics (U.S.) – (High-Resolution License Plate Readers, Vehicle Recognition Systems)

– (High-Resolution License Plate Readers, Vehicle Recognition Systems) Q-Free (Norway) – (DSRC-Based Tolling, Congestion Charging Solutions).

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 ETC Adoption & Usage Statistics

5.2 Government & Investment Data

5.3 Infrastructure & Adoption Data

5.5 Innovation and R&D

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Electronic Toll Collection Market, by Type

8. Electronic Toll Collection Market, by Offering

9. Electronic Toll Collection Market, by Technology

10. Electronic Toll Collection Market, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

