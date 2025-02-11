WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange), 11 February 2025 at 16.30 EET

WithSecure Corporation: Change in Employee Share Savings Plan 2025-2027 timeline

The Board of Directors of WithSecure Corporation earlier decided to launch a new plan period 2025-2027 within the Employee Share Savings Plan (ESSP) for the employees of WithSecure Corporation and its subsidiaries. The decision was communicated in WithSecure Corporation’s Stock Exchange release of 15 November 2024. According to the original decision, the plan period 2025-2027 was to commence on 1 January 2025 and end on 31 December 2027. The holding period of the plan period was to begin at the first acquisition of savings shares and end on 30 November 2027.

WithSecure’s Board of Directors has decided to change the ESSP 2025-2027 plan period and related timeline as follows: the plan period 2025-2027 is to commence on 1 April 2025 and end on 31 March 2028. The holding period of the plan period begins at the first acquisition of savings shares and ends on 28 February 2028.

Contact information:

Laura Viita

Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

Tel. +358 50 4871044

Investor-relations@withsecure.com







