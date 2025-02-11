Growth Opportunities for Double-Sided Masking Tapes: 2025 Market Research Report

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The double-sided masking tapes market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $13.01 billion in 2024 to $13.78 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automotive industry demand, electronics and pcb manufacturing, construction and building applications, industrial and manufacturing needs, and efficient bonding solutions.







The double-sided masking tapes market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased automation in manufacturing, e-commerce and online sales, regulatory compliance, medical and healthcare applications, and renewable energy and solar panel assembly. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced materials and composites, automation in manufacturing, technological innovations, innovative solutions, and strategic partnerships.



The increasing penetration of the construction sector is anticipated to drive the growth of double-sided masking tapes. These tapes are utilized to protect materials from corrosion, maintain clean and smooth surfaces, and provide a sealing function that safeguards against environmental elements during construction. Due to these properties, the construction industry has gradually adopted double-sided masking tape for both outdoor and indoor applications. For example, in July 2024, the US Census Bureau reported that the value of construction activities rose from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024. Therefore, the growth in construction activities is boosting the demand for double-sided masking tapes in the market.



An increase in automobile production is anticipated to drive the growth of the double-sided masking tapes market in the future. For example, in May 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported that the demand for SUVs increased from 14.21 million units in 2022 to 16.03 million units in 2023. Consequently, the rise in automobile production is fueling the growth of the double-sided masking tapes market.



A prominent trend gaining traction in the double-sided masking tapes market is technological advancement. The industry is experiencing the integration of various adhesive technologies, including hotmelt adhesive and acrylate adhesive, known for their light adhesion characteristics. Leading companies in this sector are actively working on offering sustainable solutions for masking tapes to bolster their market standing and uphold their environmental responsibility towards renewable and sustainable tapes. An illustrative example is Germany-based Monta, which introduced a novel range of self-adhesive paper tape - a silicone-free alternative to adhesive tapes with synthetic backings. This innovation facilitates mono-material packaging solutions and presents a more adaptable and user-friendly option compared to water-activated tape.



Prominent players in the double-sided masking tapes market are directing their efforts towards product development to maintain competitiveness. A case in point is Lohmann Technologies, a US-based manufacturer of tapes and films, which launched DuploCOLL LE in August 2022. This product is a series of double-sided adhesive tapes designed for use in vehicle interiors to bond low-emission materials. It constitutes a portfolio of high-tech adhesive tapes characterized by low emissions and odors, meeting the stringent demands of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for materials with low volatile organic compound (VOC), fogging, and odor values. The DuploCOLL LE 59xxx (Low Emission) series is produced in an energy-efficient manner, contributing to its appeal in the market.



North America was the largest region in the double-sided masking tapes market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the double-sided masking tapes market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the double-sided masking tapes market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the double-sided masking tapes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Silicon-based Adhesive; Acrylic-based Adhesive; Rubber-based Adhesive

2) By Application: Painting; Plating; Abrasive Blasting; High-Temperature Applications; Other Applications

3) By End-User: Automotive; Building and Construction; Healthcare; Electrical and Electronics; Packaging; Aerospace; Other End-users



Subsegments:



1) By Silicon-based Adhesive: High-Temperature Resistant Tapes; Specialty Tapes for Electronics

2) By Acrylic-based Adhesive: Permanent Adhesive Tapes; Removable Adhesive Tapes

3) By Rubber-based Adhesive: General Purpose Tapes; High-Performance Tapes



Key Companies Profiled: 3M; Intertapes Polymer Group; Shurtape Technologies LLC; TesaTapes Private Ltd.; Nitto Denko Corp



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $18.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Characteristics



3. Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Trends And Strategies



4. Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, And COVID: Recovery Of The Market



5. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Silicon-based Adhesive

Acrylic-based Adhesive

Rubber-based Adhesive

6.2. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Painting

Plating

Abrasive Blasting

High-Temperature Applications

Other Applications

6.3. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Automotive

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Aerospace

Other End-users

6.4. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Silicon-based Adhesive, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

High-Temperature Resistant Tapes

Specialty Tapes for Electronics

6.5. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Acrylic-based Adhesive, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Permanent Adhesive Tapes

Removable Adhesive Tapes

6.6. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Rubber-based Adhesive, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

General Purpose Tapes

High-Performance Tapes

7. Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Some of the major players featured in this Double-Sided Masking Tapes market report include:

3M

Intertapes Polymer Group

Shurtape Technologies LLC

TesaTapes Private Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Lintec Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Yem Chio Co Ltd.

SEKISUI Chemical Co Ltd.

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.

Scapa Group plc

Berry Global Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

L&L Products

Adchem Corp

Adhesive Applications Inc.

Adhesives Research Inc.

Advanced Flexible Composites Inc.

Adhesive Systems Inc.

American Biltrite Inc.

Arkema Group

Ashland Inc.

Bostik Findley SA

Collano Adhesives AG

Dow Inc.

Drytac Corp.

Franklin International Group Ltd.

H.B. Fuller India Adhesives Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cuikm1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment