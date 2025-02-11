Dentures Market Trends and Industry Outlook, 2025-2029 & 2034 - Featuring Strategic Assessments of Amann Girrbach, Coltene, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, DIO & More

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dentures Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dentures market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.84 billion in 2024 to $3.02 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to dental health awareness, aging population, restorative dentistry needs, cosmetic dentistry culture, dental tourism, and insurance coverage.







The dentures market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.07 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory compliance, oral health education, minimally invasive dentistry, increasing medical tourism, and emerging market expansion. Major trends in the forecast period include digital dentures, interest in sustainable and biocompatible denture materials, 3D scanning for precise measurements, advancements in denture materials, and adhesive-free dentures.



The increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases and edentulism is anticipated to drive the growth of the denture market in the coming years. For example, in March 2023, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based governmental body, estimated that oral diseases affected nearly 3.5 billion people in 2022. Additionally, in February 2024, the British Dental Association, a UK-based health organization, reported that over 12 million adults in England have unmet dental needs. Therefore, the high prevalence of periodontal diseases is expected to drive growth in the denture market.



The rapid pace of urbanization is expected to drive the growth of the dentures market in the future. For example, in February 2024, according to Our World in Data, a UK-based nonprofit affiliated with the University of Oxford, approximately 7 billion people were living in urban areas worldwide. This figure is projected to rise to 9.8 billion by 2050, resulting in more than a 50% increase in the urban population. Consequently, rapid urbanization is fueling the growth of the dentures market.



The denture market is witnessing a notable trend with the introduction of advanced technical equipment. Major players in the dentures market are driving innovation through the introduction of cutting-edge technologies, exemplified by the adoption of ceramic-infused 3D printing resins.



In August 2024, Ultradent Products Inc., a US-based manufacturer of dental products, acquired Medicinos Linija UAB for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to enhance Ultradent's product offerings and expand its market presence in the dental industry by leveraging i-dental's innovative technologies and expertise in dental materials. Medicinos Linija UAB is a Lithuania-based company specializing in the manufacture of dentures.



North America was the largest region in the dentures market in 2024. The regions covered in the dentures market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the dentures market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

1) By Type: Complete Dentures; Partial Dentures

2) By Material: Acrylic Dentures; Ceramic Dentures; Porcelain Dentures; Metal Dentures; Other Materials

3) By Usage: Fixed; Removable

4) By Manufacturing Process: Conventional Denture; 3D-Printed Denture

5) By End User: Specialized Dental Hospitals; Somatology Departments in General Hospitals; Dental Clinics



1) By Complete Dentures: Conventional Complete Dentures; Immediate Complete Dentures; Implant-Supported Complete Dentures

2) By Partial Dentures: Removable Partial Dentures; Fixed Partial Dentures; Implant-Supported Partial Dentures



