Custom T-Shirt Printing Industry Analysis Report 2025: Rise in Government Investments in Sporting Activities Driving Market Growth, with Revenues Reaching $13.55 Billion by 2029

The custom T-shirt printing market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $8.17 billion in 2024 to $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to customization and personalization trend.







The custom T-shirt printing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.55 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing sports and event merchandise, corporate branding, global market expansion, pop culture and fandom merchandise, and athleisure and activewear trends. Major trends in the forecast period include virtual try-on and augmented reality, eco-friendly inks and materials, sustainability and eco-friendly printing, on-demand printing and quick turnaround, and digital printing technologies.



The rise in government investments in sporting activities is anticipated to drive the growth of the custom t-shirt market. Customized t-shirts provide a unique appearance for team players and enhance team visibility during sports events and matches. For example, the Rugby Football Union (RFU), the governing body for rugby union in England, has launched the "Impact '25" initiative, which has secured over £12 million in government funding to promote women's rugby in England, aiming to boost female player participation to 100,000 by 2027. This investment not only supports the sport's development but also increases the demand for custom t-shirt printing, as teams and clubs seek to create distinctive apparel to promote their identity and visibility during matches. Thus, the growing government investment in sporting activities is propelling the growth of the customized t-shirt market.



The surge in e-commerce is poised to drive the expansion of the custom t-shirt printing market. E-commerce, involving the online buying and selling of goods and services, provides a platform for custom t-shirt printing businesses to establish online stores or showcase their products on popular marketplaces. This digital presence facilitates convenient discovery and purchase of custom t-shirts by potential customers from the comfort of their homes. For instance, in August 2023, the United States Census Bureau reported a 7.5% increase in e-commerce estimates for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, while overall retail sales rose by 0.6%. Notably, 15.4% of all sales in the second quarter of 2023 were conducted through online stores. The upward trend in e-commerce is a key driver behind the growth of the custom t-shirt printing market.



Technological advancements and product launches are emerging as significant trends in the custom t-shirt printing market. Companies in this sector are actively introducing new products to elevate the customer experience. For instance, Roland Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in electronic musical instruments, equipment, and software, unveiled the Texart XT-640S-DTG t-shirt printer. This printer is capable of producing full-color designs, photographs, logos, and text directly onto various cotton, cotton-rich, and white polyester T-shirts and apparel. It utilizes CMYK and high-density White sublimation inks and features the latest version of ErgoSoft Roland's RIP, incorporating changeable data and an auto-white feature. The Texart XT-640S-DTG caters to a diverse range of needs, including garment suppliers transitioning from screen printing to digital, brands bringing production in-house, and garment embroidery companies seeking to expand their product line. Its speed, accuracy, and versatility position it as an ideal choice for various applications in the custom t-shirt printing market.



Prominent players in the custom t-shirt printing market are strategically introducing innovative products, exemplified by the Manifesto Collection, as part of their initiatives to enhance market profitability. The Manifesto Collection, launched by Cap_able, an Italy-based clothing company in January 2023, stands out as a design collection of knitted garments. This collection serves a dual purpose - not only does it offer aesthetically pleasing knitted garments but also aims to raise public awareness about the risks associated with inappropriate face recognition use and the paramount importance of safeguarding the privacy of biometric data. Cap_able employs cutting-edge technology to uphold individuals' privacy and the security of their personal information. By doing so, the clothing not only provides a fashionable experience but also protects wearers against potential abuse and unauthorized access to their private lives.



In September 2024, Tampa Promotions LLC, a US-based custom t-shirt manufacturing company, acquired T-Shirt Express for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition expands Tampa Promotions' product offerings and improves its manufacturing capabilities, enabling quicker production and more efficient management of larger orders. T-Shirt Express, also based in the US, specializes in custom apparel manufacturing, including screen printing, embroidery, and direct-to-garment printing.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the custom t-shirt printing market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the custom t-shirt printing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the custom t-shirt printing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

