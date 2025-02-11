Fenix Outdoor International AG Q4 report

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2024
Fourth quarter 2024-10-01 – 2024-12-31
- The total income of the Group was TEUR
177,801 (TEUR: 184,302), a decrease of 3.5%.
- The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 17,225 (TEUR: 17,538).
- The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
2,575 (TEUR: 413).
- The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
7,583 (TEUR: -7,111).
- The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
-3,207 (TEUR: -6,841).
- Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.24 (EUR: -0.53).
Period 2024-01-01 – 2024-12-31
- The total income of the Group was TEUR
698,800 (TEUR: 750,165), a decrease of 6.8%
- The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 95,281 (TEUR: 113,675).
- The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
37,406 (TEUR: 54,978).
- The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
35,272 (TEUR: 47,574).
- The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
14,727 (TEUR: 31,970).
- Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.09 (EUR: 2.37).
Dividend proposal
The Board proposes a dividend of 15.00 (15.00) Swedish Kronor, “SEK”, per B-share and 1.5 (1.5) SEK per A-share. The Board also propose an extra dividend of 15.00 Swedish Kronor, “SEK”, per B-share and 1.5 SEK per A-share based on the strong cash flow related to a more normalized inventory level.
Holding of own shares
As per 31-12-2024 the company held 132,337 B-shares representing 0.98 % of the capital of A-shares and
B-shares.
Events after period closing
Per 11-02-2025 an Extra General Meeting approved a cancellation of 112,898 B-shares, limiting the holding of own shares to 19,439 B-shares representing 0.15% of the capital of A-shares and B-shares. No other significant events after period close are noted.
Financial information
The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication February 11, 2025, at 16 00.
Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58
This information is of the type that Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on February 11 2025 at 16 00 CET/CEST.
