Third-Party Logistics Market is Estimated to Hit US$ 2,442.3 Billion by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent findings from Astute Analytica, the global third-party logistics market was valued at US$ 1,201.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,442.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

In today's business landscape, third-party logistics providers (3PLs) are gaining significant traction as companies increasingly recognize the benefits of outsourcing their supply chain management. The complexities of modern supply chains, coupled with the need for greater efficiency and effectiveness, have made 3PLs an attractive option for businesses seeking to optimize their logistics operations. One of the primary forces behind this trend is the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector, which has created a pressing demand for logistics solutions that are both efficient and scalable.

Download Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/third-party-logistics-market

As reported by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global online retail sales reached an impressive $4.9 trillion in 2023. This remarkable figure highlights the immense growth of digital commerce and the corresponding increase in logistical challenges that businesses face in meeting consumer demands. With the number of digital buyers surging to 2.6 billion worldwide, companies are finding it increasingly difficult to manage the complexities of order fulfillment, inventory management, and last-mile delivery while simultaneously maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.

The surge in e-commerce demand places immense pressure on businesses to deliver orders swiftly and cost-effectively. For many, this necessitates the outsourcing of logistics to specialized third-party logistics service providers who possess the expertise and resources to navigate these challenges. 3PLs offer scalable solutions that can be tailored to the specific needs of various industries, allowing businesses to streamline their operations and reduce delivery times. As a result, the increasing penetration of e-commerce is a significant driver of demand for third-party logistics services.

Adoption of Advanced Technology: Transforming Advancement in 3PL

The adoption of advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, is significantly transforming the landscape of the third-party logistics market. According to the International Data Corporation, by 2023, there were over 100,000 Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) operating in warehouses around the globe. These robots are redefining traditional warehouse operations, enhancing efficiency, and streamlining processes by automating repetitive tasks, which ultimately allows human workers to focus on more complex responsibilities.

AI's impact extends beyond automation; it plays a crucial role in the predictive analysis of logistics performance. The U.S. Department of Energy has reported that leveraging AI for predictive analytics can yield fuel savings of up to 1 billion gallons per year. This remarkable figure underscores the efficiency gains achieved through intelligent forecasting and resource management.

Additionally, companies utilizing AI for demand forecasting can anticipate an improvement of approximately 30% in inventory accuracy, as highlighted by Canadian Business Sahara Technologies Inc. This enhancement in accuracy not only optimizes stock levels but also reduces costs associated with overstocking or stockouts.

Furthermore, the implementation of AI-driven chatbot applications in customer service has revolutionized how inquiries are handled within the logistics sector. Reports from Forbes indicate that these systems have managed to respond to over 1 billion inquiries, showcasing their capability to provide timely and effective customer support. This level of responsiveness significantly improves customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, allowing logistics providers to handle high volumes of queries with minimal delays.

The integration of drones into logistics operations is another transformative trend noted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Since their adoption, over 1 million drones have been deployed for last-mile delivery, effectively reducing delivery times and enhancing operational efficiency. This innovation enables logistics service providers to navigate complex supply chains more effectively and with reduced disruptions.

As these digital solutions continue to proliferate, they are streamlining existing processes and driving the development of new products within the sector that further enhance logistics management. The combination of AI, automation, and drone technology is setting a new standard for efficiency and responsiveness in the logistics industry, paving the way for a more agile and adaptive supply chain environment.

End-Users Prefer Roadways as the Major Mode of Transportation

In 2023, the roadways segment of the third-party logistics market showcased its impressive dominance, contributing a remarkable 44.3% of total revenue. This substantial share is not merely a reflection of its market position, but it is also indicative of several critical trends shaping the industry. One of the most notable developments has been the surge in telematics technology, with over 300 million connected trucks operating worldwide. This advancement allows for the collection of real-time data, significantly enhancing delivery efficiency and enabling logistics companies to optimize their operations.

Moreover, the global logistics landscape has expanded with 250,000 miles of new road infrastructure. This expansion has greatly improved connectivity, reducing transit times and facilitating smoother transportation routes. As a result, logistics providers are better equipped to meet the increasing demands for faster and more reliable service.

In alignment with these infrastructural improvements, the adoption of electric trucks has also gained momentum, reaching 150,000 units. This shift signifies the industry's commitment to sustainable practices and reflects a broader trend toward environmentally friendly transportation solutions. These advancements collectively underscore a significant transformation within the roadways segment, highlighting its ability to adapt and thrive in response to evolving market demands.

Top Companies in Global Third-Party Logistics Market

DHL International GmbH (DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP)

KUEHNE+NAGEL INC.

DB SCHENKER (DB GROUP)

NIPPON EXPRESS

C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

FEDEX CORPORATION

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)

PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT LTD.

MAERSK

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview

By Mode of Transport

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

By Service

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution

Others

By End User

Technological

Automotive

Retailing

Elements

Food & Groceries

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/third-party-logistics-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube