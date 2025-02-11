Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size to Apex USD 12.34 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molded pulp packaging market size to rise from USD 6.47 billion in 2025 to USD 12.34 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

The growth of the molded pulp packaging market is driven by rising concerns about packaging waste, increasing consumer preference for sustainable packaging solutions, and the growth of e-commerce.

Overview of the Market

The molded pulp packaging is eco-friendly and made from recycled paper and cardboard together with other natural fibers. A mixture of fibers and water undergoes molding processes to create packages with different shapes and dimensions using molds while heating the material. The drying and solidifying of the molded pulp turns into a protective packaging material that serves a diverse array of products, spanning electronics, fragile items, foodstuffs, and cosmetics. This packaging is widely preferred for its biodegradability, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

The market has been experiencing significant growth due to the expansion of e-commerce businesses. The rising demands for sustainable packing solutions and restrictions on non-biodegradable materials support the market growth. The growing concerns about the negative impact of plastic waste on the environment contribute to market expansion. Molded pulp packaging considerably reduces air and water pollution while lowering waste, owing to its biodegradable nature.

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Trends

Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging: With the rising environmental awareness, there is a heightened demand for sustainable alternative solutions to plastic packaging . Since molded pulp packaging is made from recycled materials, it degrades naturally over time, making it a suitable alternative to plastic packaging. The governments of various nations are also implementing stringent regulations to reduce plastic waste, encouraging businesses and consumers to shift toward sustainable packaging and supporting the growth of the market .

Insights from Key Regions

Asia’s Sustain Dominance in the Market: What till 2034?

Asia Pacific dominated the molded pulp packaging market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased industrialization in the region, leading to increased demand for packaging solutions across various industries. However, molded pulp packaging is favored for its ability to mold into various shapes and provide cushioning during shipping. The rapid expansion of e-commerce businesses, especially in countries like India and China, and the rising trend of online shopping influence the market.

There is a high demand for sustainable packaging solutions due to the growing awareness about environmental sustainability. Governments of various Asian countries are imposing regulations on the use of plastic packaging, boosting the demand for green packaging. Moreover, regional market companies are expanding their operations to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging, which contributes to regional market growth.

In March 2023, PulPac announced that its first licensee in Japan, Nippon Molding, expanded Dry Molded Fiber manufacturing operations in Asia. Nippon Molding has ordered its first PulPac Modula from PulPac machine partner TechTribe, a Swedish supplier of complete solutions in industrial automation.



Ongoing Technological Advancements to Support North America’s Market

The molded pulp packaging market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years. The region is at the forefront of technological advancements in every sector. Thus, the rising advancements in packaging manufacturing and recycling technologies contribute to market growth in the region.

People are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of plastic packaging, boosting the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Restrictions on single-use plastic usage and the increasing consumption of packaged food further bolster the market growth. Moreover, the U.S. is home to major packaging companies, leading to the rapid development of sustainable packaging, including molded pulp packaging.

In June 2023, Antaira Technologies announced that it is shifting to 100% molded-pulp packaging for its network devices and accessories sold throughout North America.



Molded Pulp Packaging Market Segmentation

By source, the wood pulp segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This is due to its cost-effectiveness and versatility. Wood pulp is readily available and produced in large quantities, making it cost-effective. Moreover, wood pulp provides enhanced protection due to its excellent strength. It is a recyclable and biodegradable material, making it suitable for sustainable packaging.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market include Brodrene Hartmann A/S, Huhtamako Oyj, Laizhou Guoliang Packing Products Co. Ltd, HEFEI CRAFT TABLEWARE CO., LTD., Shandong Upmax Packaging Group Co., Ltd., Fabri-Kal, CKF Inc, Genpak, LLC, Eco-Products, Inc., Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Hentry Molded Products, Inc., Pton Molded Fiber Products Co., Ltd, Qingdao Xinya Molded Pulp Packaging Products Co., Ltd., Fuzhou Qiqi Paper Co., Ltd, Huain, Inc., Sabert Corporation, Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC, and MVI ECOPACK. These players are adopting various business development strategies, such as partnerships and acquisitions, to expand their operation worldwide.

Recent Developments

In June 2023 , Sabert Corporation introduced the Pulp MaxTM and Pulp PlusTM molded fiber blend products. The environmentally responsible packaging products from recycled paper fibers serve food applications to help businesses meet sustainability targets while offering sustainable packaging alternatives to customers.

, Sabert Corporation introduced the Pulp MaxTM and Pulp PlusTM molded fiber blend products. The environmentally responsible packaging products from recycled paper fibers serve food applications to help businesses meet sustainability targets while offering sustainable packaging alternatives to customers. In May 2023, Leonton Technologies announced the launch of molded pulp packaging for specific products as part of its environmental sustainability initiative. The packaging is 100% biodegradable and is made from recycled paper and compostable materials.

