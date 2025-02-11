Cepham Introduces Life Phases and Stages Blends For the Next Evolution in Personalized Nutrition

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cepham , a leader in nutraceutical innovation, has introduced its Life Phases and Stages Blends (LPAS Blends), a new line of scientifically formulated ingredient blends designed to address nutritional needs at critical life milestones. The LPAS Blends offer dietary supplement companies pre-formulated solutions tailored to specific phases of life, from adolescence to adulthood and aging.

For decades, the dietary supplement industry has largely categorized products based on broad age and gender demographics, overlooking the unique physiological and lifestyle shifts that occur at key life stages. Cepham’s LPAS Blends fill this longstanding gap by providing targeted polyherbal compositions designed to support individuals as they navigate distinct health challenges associated with various life developments.





“Health is not static; it evolves as we progress through life’s different stages,” said Anand Swaroop, Ph.D., founder and president of Cepham. “Our LPAS Blends reflect this reality by offering carefully designed formulations that provide precise nutritional and bioactive support tailored to each phase. This is a step forward in the evolution of personalized nutrition.”

Cepham’s approach to LPAS Blends starts with identifying key health concerns tied to specific life phases. Supplement companies can then access pre-developed formulations designed to address these needs, whether it be cognitive support for students, metabolic balance for young professionals, or hormonal health support for women experiencing menopause. Cepham’s scientific process ensures each blend is optimized for bioavailability, absorption, and real-world efficacy.

“By preemptively developing these specialized polyherbal blends, Cepham is meeting the growing demand for personalized supplement solutions,” Swaroop said. “Consumers are looking for products that align with their life circumstances, and supplement brands are seeking reliable, research-backed ingredient solutions. Our LPAS Blends provide a scientifically validated approach to delivering targeted health benefits.”

With the LPAS Blends, Cepham is setting a new industry standard for nutraceuticals, offering companies a customizable framework for product development. As consumer demand shifts toward more personalized and stage-specific supplementation, Cepham continues to lead the way in developing innovative, science-driven solutions that align with the future of health and wellness. For more information on Cepham’s LPAS Blends, visit https://cepham.com , or email the Cepham sales team.

About Cepham:

Established in 1978 during India's science and technology boom, Cepham is a pioneering leader in cutting-edge nutraceuticals research. Renowned for its innovation in the medical, nutrition, and health and wellness sectors, Cepham has revolutionized ingredient production protocols, driving the emergence of new industries in India and throughout Asia. Initially specializing in dairy protein and milk-derived ingredients, Cepham ventured into the food ingredients market, leveraging the establishment of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) in the United States and the growing global interest in natural modalities. Capitalizing on existing manufacturing facilities, the company strategically expanded its portfolio by establishing a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic ingredient research and production plant in the mid-1990s. Today, Cepham stands at the forefront of the industry, delivering innovative solutions and setting new standards for excellence in the nutraceuticals sector. With a steadfast commitment to research, quality, and diversification, Cepham continues to shape the future of health and wellness worldwide. https://cepham.com .

