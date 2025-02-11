7MM Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) Epidemiology Forecast 2020-2034

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB), historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

For the purpose of designing the patient-based model for Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB), the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Cases of Dementia, Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Dementia, Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Dementia with Lewy Bodies, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DLB, and Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DLB in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034.

In 2022, the total prevalent cases of dementia in the 7MM were estimated at approximately 21 million, with around 11 million cases diagnosed. Projections indicate a rise in cases during the forecasted period from 2023 to 2034. Among the 7MM countries, the United States stands out with the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of dementia, totaling around 5 million. Interestingly, only 5.9% of these cases are attributed to dementia with Lewy bodies.

Among EU4 and the UK, the diagnosed prevalent cases of DLB were highest in the UK with around 44 thousand cases, followed by Germany with over 38 thousand cases, while Spain accounted for the least cases with about 24 thousand in 2022. In the 7MM, the analysis shows more DLB cases in males (around 0.3 million) than females (over 0.28 million) in 2022, with projected increases by 2034. This gender disparity in DLB diagnosed prevalence across the 7MM could stem from factors like genetic susceptibility and healthcare-seeking behavior, warranting further investigation.

In 2022, Japan ranked second after the US in diagnosed prevalent cases of DLB, comprising 22% of all cases in the 7MM. This underscores the significant burden of DLB in Japan and highlights the importance of addressing the challenges associated with this condition within the country's healthcare system. Among the segmented age groups of 60-69 years, 70-74 years, 75-79 years, 80-84 years, and 85+ years, the highest number of cases was estimated to be in the group 85+ years, accounting for approximately 39% of the total diagnosed cases in the 7MM in 2022

KOL Views



To gaze into the epidemiology insights of the real world, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. Industry Experts were contacted for insights on Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) evolving treatment landscape, patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient therapy switching acceptability, along with challenges related to accessibility, including KOL from Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US; National Institute on Ageing, US; German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE), Germany; Universita degli studi g. d'annunzio chieti e pescara i, Italy; Department of Neurology and Neurobiology of Aging, Kanazawa, Japan, and others.



The analysts connected with 50+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 15+ KOLs in the 7MM. Their opinion helps understand and validate current disease prevalence, gender involved with the disease, diagnosis rate, and diagnostic criteria.



Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and pathogenesis.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and guidelines.

The report provides an edge for understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) Report Insights

Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB)

Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) Report Key Strengths

11 years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. DLB Epidem Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of DLB by Therapies in 2020

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of DLB by Therapies in 2034



4. Epidemiology Forecast Methodology



5. Executive Summary of DLB



6. DLB: Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Classification of LBD

6.3. Etiology and Risk factors

6.4. Clinical Manifestations

6.5. Pathophysiology

6.5.1. Molecular mechanisms of Lewy body disorders

6.6. Diagnosis

6.6.1. Diagnostic Criteria for DLB

6.6.1.1. Diagnosis and management of DLB: Fourth consensus report of the DLB consortium

6.6.1.2. Diagnostic Criteria for Major Neurocognitive Disorder with Lewy Bodies (DSM-5)



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population of DLB

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

7.2.1. The United States

7.2.2. EU4 and the United Kingdom

7.2.2.1. Germany

7.2.2.2. France

7.2.2.3. Italy

7.2.2.4. Spain

7.2.2.5. The UK

7.2.3. Japan

7.3. Total Prevalent cases of Dementia in the 7MM

7.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Dementia in the 7MM

7.5. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of DLB in the 7MM

7.6. The United States

7.6.1. Prevalent cases of Dementia in the US

7.6.2. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Dementia in the US

7.6.3. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of DLB in the US

7.6.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of DLB in the US

7.6.5. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of DLB in the US

7.7. EU4 and the UK

7.7.1. Germany

7.7.2. France

7.7.3. Italy

7.7.4. Spain

7.7.5. The UK

7.8. Japan



8. Patient Journey



9. Key Opinion Leaders' View



10. Appendix



