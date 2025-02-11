2025 AUA Data Research Program Awardees Announced

BALTIMORE, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to select six research teams as recipients of the 2025 AUA Data Research Program. The AUA Data Research Program (formerly AUA Data Grants), launched in May 2023 and supports up to six research projects annually using data from AUA Data Repositories to address key knowledge gaps and emerging research questions related to urological care, workforce development and health policy.

“In year two of the Data Research Program relaunch, we are excited to cover new scientific ground for our AUA data resources and support even more researchers in our urologic community,” said Dr. Hung-Jui (Ray) Tan, chair of the AUA Data Research Program.

Awardees conduct clinical and workforce studies using real-world clinical data from the AUA Quality (AQUA) Registry and population-representative AUA Annual Census data. The AUA provides complimentary data access, full analytical support from AUA statisticians, assistance with developing methodology for abstracts and publications and a $2,000 stipend to cover costs for knowledge dissemination.

“The AUA Data Research Project was an invaluable experience over the past year,” said Dr. Kevin M. Wymer, a 2024 Data Research Program awardee. “The program not only offered uniquely high quality and granular data through the AQUA dataset, but also a knowledgeable and experienced team with the ability to translate the research aims efficiently into data output as well as a great opportunity for networking within the AUA and with like-minded clinical researchers.”

Congratulations to the 2025 awardees:

AQUA Projects

Principal Investigator Ekene Enemchukwu, MD, and co-investigators Kelsey Gallo, MD; Melissa Kaufman, MD, PhD; Jennifer Anger, MD, MPH, will receive this award for an AQUA data project titled “Advancing Women’s Health: Identifying Gaps in the Management of Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause”.

Principal Investigator Muhieddine Labban, MD, and co-investigators Daniel Wollin, MD, MS; George Haleblian, MD, will receive this award for an AQUA data project titled “Association Between Area Deprivation Index and Disparities in Acute Stone Treatment and Prevention: Findings from the AQUA Registry”.

Principal Investigator Yahir Santiago-Lastra, MD, and co-investigator Kshitij Pandit, MD, will receive this award for an AQUA data project titled “Disparities in Male Stress Urinary Incontinence: Do Area Deprivation Index and Insurance Status Play a Role?”

Census Projects

Principal Investigator Courtney Yong, MD, MS, and co-investigator Chandru Sundaram, MD, MBA, will receive this award for a Census data project titled “Generation Gaps in the Urology Workforce: An Analysis of Intergenerational Differences in Demographics, Practice Characteristics, Integration of Technology, and Wellness”.

Principal Investigator Sachindra N. Sanam Venkata, BA, and co-investigators Kevin Billups, MD; Clifford Pierre, MS; Jheanelle Atkinson, BS; Jheneal Atkinson, BS, will receive this award for a Census data project titled “International Medical Graduates in the US Urological Workforce: Results from the AUA Census (2020-2022)”.

Principal Investigator Justin Han, MD, and co-investigator Javier Prieto, BS, will receive this award for a Census data project titled “An Analysis of Mentorship and its Impact on Under-Represented in Medicine Urology Residents”.

To learn more about the AUA Data Research Program visit: https://www.auanet.org/dataresearchprogram.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 26,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

