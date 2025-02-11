Growth Trends in the Home Wi-Fi Routers Market, 2025-2029

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Wi-Fi Router Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The home Wi-Fi router market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.34 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by e-learning, significant rise in the demand for smart home appliances, and use of the internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations.

The study identifies the partnerships among telecom network providers and Wi-Fi router manufacturers as one of the prime reasons driving the home Wi-Fi router market growth during the next few years. Also, seamless internet connectivity and research and development will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the home Wi-Fi router market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The home Wi-Fi router market is segmented as below:

By Device

Fixed Wi-Fi router

Mobile Wi-Fi router

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Type

Dual-band router

Tri-band router

Mesh router

Single-band router

By Region

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home wi-fi router market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Actiontec Electronics Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amped Wireless

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

devolo AG

D Link Corp.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Legrand SA

NETGEAR Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd.

TP Link Corp. Ltd.

Ubiquiti Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

ZTE Corp.

Zyxel Communications Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kt8i30

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.