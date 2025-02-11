7MM Myopic Macular Degeneration (MMD) Epidemiology Forecast Report 2020-2034

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myopic Macular Degeneration (MMD) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Myopic Macular Degeneration, historical and forecasted epidemiology of Myopic Macular Degeneration in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

MMD is a progressive eye condition that can cause vision loss in people with high myopia, or severe nearsightedness. The condition is characterized by the stretching and thinning of the retina, particularly in the macula region, leading to degenerative changes in the eye.The onset of macular degeneration is strongly impacted by genetic factors. Individuals with a first-degree relative, like a parent or sibling, affected by macular degeneration face a risk greater than that of the general population. Moreover, beyond familial connections, the likelihood of developing macular degeneration mirrors a similar trend with smoking cigarettes, markedly elevating the risk.

For the purpose of designing the patient-based model for Myopic Macular Degeneration (MMD), the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MMD, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MMD, and Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV), in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034.

KOL Views



To gaze into the epidemiology insights of the real world, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research on disease prevalence.



The analysts connected with 20+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 10+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centers such as the University of Utah Hospital, US; Department of Ophthalmology, Columbia University, New York; Department of Ophthalmology, University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg-University Mainz, Germany; Department of Ophthalmology, University of Padova, Italy; The Royal College of Ophthalmologists, London, UK; Department of Ophthalmology, Osaka University Medical School, Osaka, Japan; and others were contacted. Their opinion helps understand and validate current disease prevalence, gender involved with the disease, diagnosis rate, and diagnostic criteria.

Key Highlights

The analysis indicates that Japan has the highest prevalence of diagnosed MMD cases, comprising 49% of the total in the 7MM. Following this, the United States contributes approximately 27% of the diagnosed MMD cases among the 7MM countries in 2022.

In 2022, the Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MMD in EU4 and the UK were roughly 990 thousand, representing approximately 24% of the total diagnosed MMD cases across the 7MM.

Based on our analysis and estimations, females are predominantly more affected by MMD in the 7MM. This gender discrepancy may be influenced by various factors, including hormonal, genetic, or environmental considerations.

As per estimations, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of MMD in the 7MM were approximately 4.1 million in 2022.

The overall count of individuals diagnosed with MMD in the United States was approximately 1.1 million in 2022, and it is expected to increase at an estimated CAGR throughout the study period (2020-2034).

Among the 7MM, Japan accounted for the highest number of MMD diagnosed cases of around 2 million cases in 2022. Forecasts indicate a projected decrease in the cases during the period (2023-2034).

Among EU4 and the UK, France had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of MMD, with about 0.28 million cases, followed by Germany and the UK in 2022. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK in 2022.

In 2022, the analysis of gender-specific diagnosed prevalent MMD cases within the 7MM indicated an approximate distribution of 39% in males and 61% in females.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of Myopic Macular Degeneration, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and currently available diagnostic algorithms and guidelines.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and diagnosis guidelines.

The report provides an edge for understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Myopic Macular Degeneration Report Insights

Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MMD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MMD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Myopic Macular Degeneration (MMD) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) of MMD in 2020

3.2. Patient Share (%) of MMD in 2034



4. Epidemiology Methodology



5. Executive Summary



6. Key Events



7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. International META-PM Classification of MMD

7.3. ATN Classification of MMD

7.4. Causes and Risk Factors of MMD

7.5. Signs and Symptoms

7.6. Pathogenesis of MMD

7.7. Diagnosis of MMD

7.7.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.7.1.1. Diagnosis Guideline for mCNV due to Pathologic Myopia



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

8.2.1. Diagnosed Prevalence of High Myopia (HM)

8.2.2. Diagnosed Prevalence of MMD

8.2.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of MMD

8.2.4. Diagnosed Prevalence of Neovascular Component of MMD (mCNV)

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MMD in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MMD in the US

8.4.2. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MMD in the US

8.4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of mCNV in the US

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Germany

8.5.2. France

8.5.3. Italy

8.5.4. Spain

8.5.5. The UK

8.6. Japan



9. Patient Journey



10. Key Opinion Leaders' Views



11. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzx9ve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.