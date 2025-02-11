Intermediate AMD Epidemiology Forecast Research Report 2020-2034: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intermediate AMD - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Intermediate AMD, historical and forecasted epidemiology of Intermediate AMD in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The intermediate AMD epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by the total prevalent cases of intermediate AMD, diagnosed prevalent cases of intermediate AMD, and age-specific cases of intermediate AMD in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

AMD is a leading cause of severe vision loss in people over age 60. Intermediate AMD is a more critical distinction clinically because it places the individual at risk for progression to more advanced AMD. In early dry AMD, symptoms are minimal, and the risk of advancing is low. However, in the intermediate stage, patients often face reduced visual acuity, colour vision issues, and dark adaptation challenges, with an increased risk of progressing to geographic atrophy (GA) or wet AMD.

The ForeseeHome AMD Monitoring Program by Notal Vision introduces a new option for monitoring a patient's vision at home. This at-home monitoring, offered by ForeseeHome, addresses concerns about missing the conversion from intermediate AMD to neovascular AMD. By enabling frequent monitoring for at-risk patients, it increases the chances of early detection of conversion to neovascular AMD, ultimately reducing the risk of vision loss post-conversion.

Individuals 65 years of age and older account for roughly 60% of intermediate AMD prevalent cases. In 2023, the total prevalent cases of intermediate AMD in Japan were around 10,470,000 cases, and these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Industry Experts contacted for insights on the intermediate AMD evolving patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient therapy switching acceptability, and drug uptake, along with challenges related to accessibility, including Retinal Specialist, ophthalmologist, eye specialist, and others.



The analysts connected with 30+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 15+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centres such as the Institute for Saint John's Health Centre in California, Byers Eye Institute, McPherson Eye Research Institute, Department of Ophthalmology, etc., were contacted. Their opinion helps understand and validate current and emerging therapy treatment patterns or intermediate AMD market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatments by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.

Intermediate AMD Epidemiology

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest prevalent cases of intermediate AMD in 2023, with around 19,861,500 cases; these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Amongst EU4 and the UK, the total prevalent cases of intermediate AMD were highest in Germany, while the lowest number of cases were in Spain in 2023.

According to the estimates, in Japan, it is observed that intermediate AMD was most prevalent in the 65-84 years age group, accounting for over 45% of total cases in 2023.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of intermediate AMD, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, and disease progression has been provided.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journey in the 7MM.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Intermediate AMD Report Insights

Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Age-wise cases of intermediate AMD

Intermediate AMD Report Key Strengths

Eleven Years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Intermediate AMD Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Topics Covered:



1. KEY INSIGHTS



2. REPORT INTRODUCTION



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF INTERMEDIATE AMD



4. EPIDEMIOLOGY METHODOLOGY



5. INTERMEDIATE AMD EPIDEMIOLOGY OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE IN THE 7MM

5.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Intermediate AMD in 2023

5.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Intermediate AMD in 2034



6. DISEASE BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. Classification and Clinical Manifestation

6.1.2. Signs and Symptoms of AMD

6.1.3. Risk Factors

6.1.4. Pathophysiology of AMD

6.2. Diagnosis

6.2.1. Biomarkers for the Progression of Intermediate AMD

6.2.2. Diagnostic Test

6.3. Diagnostic Guidelines

6.3.1. NICE Guidelines

6.3.2. American Academy of Ophthalmology



7. EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumption and Rationale

7.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Intermediate AMD in the 7MM

7.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Of Intermediate AMD in the 7MM

7.5. The United States

7.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Intermediate AMD in the US

7.5.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Intermediate AMD in the US

7.5.3. Age-specific Cases of Intermediate AMD in the United States

7.6. EU4 and the UK

7.6.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Intermediate AMD in EU4 and the UK

7.6.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Intermediate AMD in EU4 and the UK

7.6.3. Age-specific Cases of Intermediate AMD in EU4 and the UK

7.7. Japan

7.7.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Intermediate AMD in Japan

7.7.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Intermediate AMD in Japan

7.7.3. Age-specific Cases of Intermediate AMD in Japan



8. Appendix



