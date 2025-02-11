Ocular Melanoma Epidemiology Forecast Market Report 2020-2034: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ocular Melanoma - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report delivers an in-depth understanding of ocular melanoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Ocular Melanoma epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by diagnosed incident cases, type-specific cases, mutation-specific cases, age-specific cases, stage-specific and treated cases in the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

Ocular Melanoma Epidemiology

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of ocular melanoma, which is 49.0% of the diagnosed incident cases of ocular melanoma in 2023.

In the US, out of all diagnosed incident cases of uveal melanoma, choroidal cases were highest, followed by ciliary body and iris melanoma in 2023.

Among the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom accounted for the highest number of ocular melanoma cases, followed by France, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of diagnosed incident cases of ocular melanoma.

In Japan, the highest mutation type-specific cases of ocular melanoma were for GNA11, followed by GNAQ, BAP1, and SF3B1 mutation in 2023.

Key Highlights

Ocular melanoma, while rare, is the most common primary cancer of the eye in adults, primarily affecting the uveal tract. The condition originates from melanocytes, pigment-producing cells, and can potentially metastasize, commonly to the liver.

Ocular melanoma can be divided into uveal and non-uveal melanoma. Uveal melanoma comprises the larger group of ocular melanoma and consists of choroidal, ciliary body, and iris melanoma. Non-uveal melanoma includes conjunctival melanoma and ocular melanoma from other sites.

Ocular melanoma predominantly affects older individuals, with a higher incidence in fair-skinned individuals and those with lighter eye colors. Risk factors include dysplastic nevus syndrome, certain cutaneous nevi, and a family history of systemic and ocular cancers, possibly linked to genetic mutations like BAP1, GNAQ, and GNA11 alterations.

Ocular melanoma may manifest with varied symptoms, including blurred vision, photopsia, and metamorphopsia, or remain asymptomatic for years. Diagnosis involves a comprehensive clinical evaluation, specialized tests like ocular ultrasound, fluorescein angiography, optical coherence tomography, and, in some cases, fine needle aspiration biopsy for genetic analysis.

In 2023, the United States accounted for the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of ocular melanoma in the 7MM.

In the United States, ocular melanoma primarily affects individuals aged 40-70 years, constituting approximately ~60% of the total cases.

Among the EU4 and the UK, out of all diagnosed incident cases of uveal melanoma, choroidal cases were highest, followed by ciliary body and iris melanoma in 2023.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of ocular melanoma, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, and disease progression have been provided.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing diagnosis and diagnosis rate is provided.

Ocular Melanoma Report Insights

Patient Population

Total diagnosed incident cases of ocular melanoma, type-specific cases, mutation-specific cases, age-specific cases, stage-specific cases, and total treated cases of ocular melanoma.

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Executive Summary of Ocular Melanoma



4. Ocular Melanoma Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

4.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Ocular Melanoma in 2020 in the 7MM

4.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Ocular Melanoma in 2034 in the 7MM



5. Key Events



6. Epidemiology Forecast Methodology



7. Ocular Melanoma: Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Signs and Symptoms

7.3. Causes and Risk Factors

7.4. Differential Diagnosis

7.5. Diagnosis

7.5.1. Eye Exam

7.5.2. Imaging Tests

7.5.3. Biopsy

7.6. Staging

7.6.1. AJCC TNM Staging System for Melanoma of the Eye

7.6.2. Collaborative Ocular Melanoma Study (COMS) Staging of Melanoma of the Eye



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Ocular Melanoma in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Ocular Melanoma in the United States

8.4.2. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Uveal Melanoma by Subtype in the United States

8.4.3. Mutation Type-specific Cases of Ocular Melanoma in the United States

8.4.4. Age-specific Cases of Ocular Melanoma in the United States

8.4.5. Stage-specific Cases of Ocular Melanoma in the United States

8.4.6. Total Treated Cases of Ocular Melanoma in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan



9. Appendix



