Table Top Games Market to Reach $5.3 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Table Top Games Market by Type (Miniature Wargames and Role Playing Games) and Application (Children, Adults, Family, and Party): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "table top games market" was valued at $2.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the global tabletop games market is driven by increase in consumer preference for social and immersive entertainment experiences. The resurgence of board games, card games, and role-playing games is fueled by nostalgia, growing family engagement, and the popularity of game nights. The rise of crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter has enabled independent creators to introduce innovative games, expanding market diversity. In addition, digital integration, such as companion apps & augmented reality (AR) features, enhances gameplay experiences, attracting tech-savvy consumers. The expansion of gaming cafés, themed restaurants, and competitive gaming events contributes to market growth. Moreover, increase in disposable income, rise in demand for educational & strategy-based games, and the influence of pop culture & movie franchises drive product innovation.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.7 billion Market Size in 2033 $5.3 billion CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Physical and mental growth of children Increase in formal game demonstration and guidance Increase in social connection penetration Opportunities Innovation in design and material Untapped opportunities in developing markets Restraint Growth in digitalization and smartphone usage Lack of product awareness





Segment Highlights

The role playing games segment held a significant market share in 2023.

By type, the role playing games segment held a significant market share in 2023 owing to its its immersive storytelling, strategic depth, and social interaction appeal. Popular franchises such as Dungeons & Dragons have become popular driven by increased media exposure and surge in number of online communities. The rise of livestreaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube has further boosted interest, with influencers and content creators showcasing gameplay. In addition, the expansion of themed RPGs based on popular movies, TV series, and fantasy genres has attracted a diverse player base. The availability of customizable game elements, digital integration, and crowdfunding support for indie RPGs have also contributed to market growth. With increasing demand for cooperative and narrative-driven experiences, the RPG segment continues to drive innovation and engagement within the tabletop gaming industry.

The adults segment held a significant market share in 2023.

By application, the adults segment held a major share in the table top games market owing to to the increasing popularity of strategy-based, role-playing, and social deduction games among mature audiences. Adults are drawn to tabletop games for their complex narratives, strategic depth, and social engagement, making them a preferred choice for gatherings and entertainment. The growing trend of board game cafés, themed bars, and corporate team-building activities has further fueled demand. In addition, nostalgia-driven interest in classic board games and the rise of modern, innovative titles catering to adult preferences have expanded the market. Crowdfunding platforms and indie game developers have introduced sophisticated games with intricate mechanics, attracting a dedicated adult player base. As more adults seek offline, interactive entertainment experiences, this segment continues to drive the growth of the tabletop games market.

Europe held a significant market share in 2023.

Europe holds a significant share in the table top games market owing to its strong board gaming culture, established gaming communities, and presence of major game publishers such as Asmodee, Ravensburger, and Kosmos. Countries such as Germany, known for Euro-style board games, have a long-standing tradition of innovative game design, driving global trends. The region hosts renowned gaming events such as Essen Spiel, attracting enthusiasts and industry players worldwide. In addition, the popularity of tabletop gaming cafés, increasing disposable income, and a rising preference for offline social interactions contribute to market growth. The expansion of crowdfunding platforms and indie game developers in Europe has also fueled innovation, introducing new and diverse game titles. With a strong retail network and high consumer interest in strategic and family-friendly games, Europe continues to be a key player in the global tabletop games market.

Players

Mattel, Inc.

Lifestyle Boardgames Ltd

Buffalo Games

Australian Design Group

Goliath Games, LLC

Korea Boardgames Co., Ltd.

Asmodee Group

Ravensburger

Hasbro Inc.

NSF Boardgames and Puzzles

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global table top games market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In April 2024, Goliath, a family-owned toy and game company, acquired Lucky Duck Games, a tabletop game publisher known for its digital hybrid board games such as Chronicles of Crime, Destinies, and more.

In January 2025, the tabletop game publisher Ravensburger announced a Dungeons & Dragons-based expansion to its acclaimed Horrified tabletop game series at the London Toy Fair.

