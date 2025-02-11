Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology Market Forecast Report 2020-2034 with KOL Views - Focus on United States, (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inflammatory Myositis - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Inflammatory Myositis, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

For the purpose of designing the patient-based model for Inflammatory Myositis (OSA), the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Myositis, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Inflammatory Myositis, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Inflammatory Myositis, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Inflammatory Myositis, in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034. As per estimations, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Inflammatory Myositis in the 7MM were approximately 184 thousand cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

KOL Views



To gaze into the epidemiology insights of the real world, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. Industry Experts were contacted for insights on Inflammatory Myositis evolving diagnosis landscape, along with challenges related to accessibility, including KOL from David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, the US; University Hospital Aachen, Germany; Department of Pediatrics, Institute of Molecular Medicine, Brescia, Italy; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Spain; Department of Pediatrics, Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan, and others.



The analysts connected with 50+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 15+ KOLs in the 7MM. Their opinion helps understand and validate current disease prevalence, gender involved with the disease, diagnosis rate, and diagnostic criteria.

Key Highlights

The analyst projects that among the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Inflammatory Myositis in 7MM approximately 49% of cases were from the US. As per our estimations, in 2022, the EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 68 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Inflammatory Myositis.

According to the analysis, Inflammatory Myositis was diagnosed in approximately 65% of females and 35% of males within the 7MM in 2022. This analysis indicates a higher prevalence of Inflammatory Myositis among females than males.

The highest proportion of Inflammatory Myositis cases was estimated in the 45-64 years in the 7MM, with an estimated ~78 thousand cases, while the least cases were in the age group 0-17 years (~7 thousand cases).

Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology

The overall count of individuals diagnosed with Inflammatory Myositis in the United States was approximately 90 thousand in 2022, and it is expected to increase at an estimated CAGR throughout the study period (2020-2034). The anticipated future rise in Inflammatory Myositis cases may stem from factors like increased awareness, aging population, environmental triggers, genetic predisposition, autoimmune factors, improved survival, and changing lifestyles.

Among the 7MM, EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 37% diagnosed prevalent cases of Inflammatory Myositis, and these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2034).

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Inflammatory Myositis, accounting to 32%, followed by the Italy (22%) and the UK (20%) in 2022. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK in 2022.

In Japan, there were around 26 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Inflammatory Myositis in 2022. These cases are expected to increase at a significant CAGR.

The primary types of inflammatory myositis are Polymyositis, Dermatomyositis, and Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM). Each present distinct symptoms, including muscle weakness, skin rashes, and specific patterns of muscle involvement. In 2022, within the EU4 and the UK, Polymyositis had the highest percentage, representing approximately 51% of the total diagnosed inflammatory myositis cases.

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Inflammatory Myositis showed that females were more affected by Inflammatory Myositis than males in the 7MM in 2022. The higher prevalence of Inflammatory Myositis in females compared to males may be attributed to hormonal influences, genetic predispositions, and differences in immune responses between sexes.

Assessments as per estimates suggest that among age groups 0-17 years, 18-44 years, 45-64 years, and 65 years and above, a higher number of diagnosed prevalent cases of inflammatory myositis were found in the age group of 45-64 years accounting for 46% of the cases in the US, in 2022.

The highest proportion of Inflammatory Myositis cases was estimated in the 80 years and above age group in the 7MM, while the least cases were in the age group 40-49 years. Inflammatory Myositis is highly prevalent in geriatric population, while the disease appears rare below this age group.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of Inflammatory Myositis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and pathogenesis.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and diagnostic guidelines.

The report provides an edge for understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Inflammatory Myositis Report Insights

Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Diagnosed Prevalence of Inflammatory Myositis

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Inflammatory Myositis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Inflammatory Myositis

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Inflammatory Myositis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Inflammatory Myositis in 2020

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Inflammatory Myositis in 2034



4. Epidemiology Forecast Methodology



5. Executive Summary



6. Key Events



7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Etiology

7.3. Clinical Presentation

7.4. Risk Factors

7.5. Comorbidity Associated With Inflammatory Myositis

7.6. Diagnosis

7.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.6.2. Diagnostic Algorithm



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale

8.2.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Myositis

8.2.2. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Myositis

8.2.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Myositis

8.2.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Myositis

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Myositis in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Myositis in the US

8.4.2. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Myositis in the US

8.4.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Myositis in the US

8.4.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Myositis in the US

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Germany

8.5.2. France

8.5.3. Italy

8.5.4. Spain

8.5.5. The United Kingdom

8.6. Japan



9. Patient Journey



10. Key Opinion Leaders' Views



11. Appendix



