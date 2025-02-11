Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Epidemiology Market Forecast Research 2020-2034

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

As the market is derived using the patient-based model, the Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034.

Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) Diagnosis



The clinical diagnosis of Cough in IPF is done by identifying characteristic symptoms, a detailed patient history, a thorough clinical evaluation, chest x-rays (radiography), computed tomography (CT) scans, pulmonary function tests, blood tests, and the surgical removal and microscopic examination of lung tissue (lung biopsy). Diagnosing cough in IPF can be challenging due to its nonspecific nature. Integration of high-resolution imaging and pulmonary function tests aids in accurate diagnosis.

KOL Views



To gaze into the epidemiology insights of the real world, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. Industry Experts were contacted for insights on Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) evolving treatment landscape, patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient therapy switching acceptability, along with challenges related to accessibility, including KOL from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York; Louis Pradel Hospital, Hospices Civils de Lyon, France; University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Italy; Interstitial Lung Disease Unit, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK; Graduate School of Medicine, Kyoto University, Kyoto, and others.



The analysts connected with 50+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 15+ KOLs in the 7MM. Their opinion helps understand and validate current disease prevalence, gender involved with the disease, diagnosis rate, and diagnostic criteria.

Key Highlights

According to estimates in 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Cough in IPF in the 7MM were nearly 148,000 in 2022, which is expected to increase by 2034 due to improved awareness, aging populations, and advancements in diagnostic capabilities.

As per the analysis, the diagnosed prevalent cases of cough in IPF in the US were reported to be highest with approximately 75 thousand cases, in 2022. These cases are anticipated to rise in the future.

Among EU4 and the UK, the diagnosed prevalent cases of cough in IPF were highest in the UK with around 12 thousand cases, and lowest in Germany with approximately 8 thousand cases in 2022.

Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) Epidemiology

In 2022, the 7MM recorded approximately 184,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF, projected to rise by 2034. Specifically, the US saw around 95,000 cases, with a temporary decline attributed to COVID, though a recovery was anticipated by 2023. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cough in IPF accounted for 80% of these cases.

The United States has the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of cough in IPF among the 7MM countries, comprising 51% of the total 7MM cases.

Among EU4 and the UK, the diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF were highest in the UK with around 16 thousand cases, followed by France with approximately 15.5 thousand cases, while Germany accounted for the least cases with approximately 11 thousand in 2022.

EU4 and the UK accounted for approximately 55,100 diagnosed prevalent cases of cough in IPF, in 2022. These cases are expected to rise during the study period.

In 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF in Japan were found to be approximately 21,000 among which cough in IPF cases accounted for approximately 16,800 cases.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and pathogenesis.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, and guidelines.

The report provides an edge for understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) Report Insights

Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

