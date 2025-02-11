Lyme Disease Tests Market Research 2024: Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, and Forecast to 2036

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyme Disease Tests Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area.



Lyme Disease is caused by the bacterium Borellia burgdorferi or rarely, Borellia mayonii. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.The symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. Lyme Disease occurs in three successive stages: Early localized, Early disseminated, and Late disseminate.



Lyme Disease Tests are carried out to diagnose infections caused by the tick-borne bacterium Borrelia, which can result in neurological and joint disease. For diagnosis of Lyme Disease, blood tests are most reliable when performed a few weeks after the initial infection when antibodies are present.



Each of the covered 39 countries color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications. The interactive excel deliverable covers value, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Currently marketed Lyme Disease Test and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Lyme disease tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, The analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Lyme Disease Tests market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Lyme Disease Tests market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Scope

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Lyme Disease tests market place to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products, by identifying key companies.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Lyme Disease tests market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Lyme Disease tests market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Lyme Disease tests market from 2015-2036.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Revvity Inc

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Qiagen NV

Meridian Bioscience Inc

Immco Diagnostics Inc

DiaSorin SpA

Quidel Corp

Diamedix Corp

ZEUS Scientific Inc

Gold Standard Diagnostics, Inc.

Viramed Biotech AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udatg6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.