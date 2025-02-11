ELD Asset Management Introduces New Hybrid Work Policy

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based investment and wealth management practice, ELD Asset Management is pleased to announce the implementation of a new hybrid work policy , allowing all employees to work remotely for up to two days per week. This initiative reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to fostering flexibility, enhancing work-life balance, and prioritising employee well-being.

Enhancing employee satisfaction and productivity

By adopting a hybrid work model, ELD Asset Management aims to align with the evolving expectations of its workforce. By offering employees the option to split work between home and office part of the week, the firm hopes to boost job satisfaction, increase productivity, and strengthen overall engagement.





Supporting work-life integration

Recognising the importance of flexibility in today’s professional landscape, ELD Asset Management is committed to helping employees balance their work responsibilities with their personal commitments. This policy highlights the firm’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment where employees can thrive both in their professional and personal lives.

George Palmer, Director of Private Clients at ELD Asset Management, said, "Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen evidence of a growing demand for greater workplace flexibility. Our new work-from-home policy reflects the fact that we’ve listened to our highly valued employees and are doing our part to help them achieve a better balance between their careers and their personal lives. My experience has shown me that a happy and supported employee with a well-balanced life is also a motivated and productive one."

Employer of choice

Palmer added that the initiative would further reinforce ELD Asset Management’s reputation for being an employer of choice—one that places an emphasis on employee well-being and satisfaction as much as on professional growth and performance. The firm remains dedicated to fostering a workplace culture that encourages collaboration, innovation, and long-term success.

