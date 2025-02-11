Global Coal Mining Industry Analysis Report 2024-2030: Reserves, Production, Competitive Landscape, Prices, Major Mines, Major Development Projects, Major Exploration Projects, & Demand and Trade

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coal Mining to 2030"report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global coal industry. It provides historical and forecast data on coal production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world coal prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global coal industry. It further profiles major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global coal production is to decline by a marginal 0.1% to 8.9 billion tonnes (Bt) in 2024, with the most significant reductions expected in the US and China. In recent years China has made efforts to reduce the environmental impact of coal mining, implementing stricter regulations and increased investment in cleaner technologies. Overall, the increasing competitiveness of renewable sources, such as wind and solar, as well as drive to reduce emissions, is driving many countries to move away from coal-fired power plants.



Key Topics Covered:

Coal reserves

Coal production

Competitive landscape

Coal prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand and trade

Appendix

Companies Featured

Coal India Ltd

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (CSEK)

China National Coal Group Corp

Yanzhou Coal Mining

Peabody Energy Corp

Glencore plc

PT Bumi Resources

Singareni Collieries Co Ltd

Arch Resources

PT Adaro Energy Tbk

