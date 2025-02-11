Airlink Inc. announces incoming Board of Trustees for 2025

Washington, DC, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airlink, Inc. is thrilled to introduce the incoming members to their Board of Trustees for the 2025-2027 term. There are six new inductees, each bringing exemplary experience in the aviation industry, and expertise in law, customer service, engineering, technology, international and government relations, and the global humanitarian sector.

“The incoming members are joining Airlink at an exciting time for our organization,” said Steve Smith, Airlink President & CEO. “It’s Airlink’s fifteenth anniversary, marking both a time to celebrate its global impact, and look to new voices and perspectives to guide Airlink into their next fifteen years.”

Airlink’s Board of Trustees comprises of seventeen members, which includes the following six:

Jacqui Key, United Airlines Vice President of Domestic Line Stations. Key has over twenty years in aviation industry experience, beginning her career at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and later moving to Ronald Reagan Washington National, where she led the station as general manager, before being managing director of premium solutions and recovery and managing director of customer service at the Chicago O’Hare hub for United. She has a bachelor’s degree in science from Springfield College and resides in Chicago.

“I have always been passionate about United’s humanitarian efforts. It is vital communities impacted by crises are supported and Airlink has always played a key role in that effort,” said Key. “I am honored and thrilled to join this fantastic organization and work alongside the Board, ensuring we timely deliver critical assistance to those that need it across the world, with a focus on letting good lead the way in all that we do.”

Timothy Lynes, an aviation lawyer and former Managing Partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman’s DC office, and long-term head of the Firm’s Aviation Practice Group, with over forty years of representing manufacturers, airlines, lessors, equity investors and insurers in aircraft sales, finance and more, bringing deep industry knowledge and proven leadership in the field. His creative problem solving in handling all types of aviation matters and transactions, along with his numerous publications have earned him many recognitions, including by Chambers USA, Chambers High Net Worth- Global, Legal 500 United States, JD Supra Reader’s Choice, and the International Law Office. He is based in Washington, DC, and earned his degrees at Fairfield University and Gonzaga University School of Law.

“I am committed to continuing and expanding Airlink’s critical role in responding to humanitarian crises around the world and working with my fellow board members and the Airlink management team to help ease human suffering where it is urgently needed,” said Lynes. “Having worked with Airlink since its inception by providing pro bono legal services on its behalf, I am very grateful to now be a member of the board where I can further guide [their] growth, and help it navigate the risks it [may face] in the future.”

Mahendra Nair, Group Vice President for GE Commercial Programs, supporting a fleet of more than 13,000 GE engines at over 375 customers across business aviation, regional and wide-body markets. Prior, he was a Senior Vice President in Technical Operations at Delta Airlines, leading a team of 13,000 employees. He brings in a background of understanding the lifecycle-NPI, production, delivery, and services of aircraft engines and components. powerplants for 787 Dreamliners and 747-8s. He studied earned his degrees in India in and is primarily based in India at the GE Aerospace headquarters in Cincinnati, OH.

“Airlink’s mission of delivering critical aid to communities in crisis aligns with my belief that Air transport not only serves as the World’s artery connecting people & commerce but also as the lifeline for emergency care in moments that matter,” said Nair. “I look forward to partnering with my fellow board members to make a difference to the communities in need.”

Abnesh Raina, an accomplished technology executive, brings a forward-thinking vision, strategic acumen, and proven leadership that drives organizational transformation, fosters innovation, and delivers sustainable advantages in evolving markets. Raina has orchestrated digital overhauls to solve complex global operation challenges by bringing in emerging technology solutions, whether at a Fortune 500 company or a start-up. His executive experience includes leading offices at IBM, B/E Aerospace, Restoration Hardware, and at other leading brands, before forming his own cutting-edge technology company. He studied at Harvard and currently resides in California.

"I am deeply inspired by Airlink’s mission to mobilize swift, life-saving responses to disasters around the world by leveraging the power of aviation and partnerships. I am honored to join Airlink’s board and contribute to expanding its impact in humanitarian disaster relief,” said Raina. “My goal is to help Airlink harness technology and help foster innovative partnerships making it easier to navigate complex logistics and ensure that communities affected by disasters receive timely support and the resources they need to rebuild their lives."

David Swan, Chief of Operations & Sustainability Officer at SMBC Aviation Capital, where he has served in a number of senior roles since 2002. Across his thirty years in aircraft finance and leasing experience, he was appointed to several boards and advisory committees, including ISTAT, Aircraft Leasing Ireland, the Irish Government, and Trinity College Dubin. In his current role, Swan largely oversees the company’s Strategy, Innovation, Government and Corporate Affairs ESG, Corporate Communications, Property and Business Support functions. He studied primarily in Dublin and has spent several years in Hong Kong for work.

“Joining the Airlink team is an honor a privilege and as importantly, a responsibility I am delighted to accept on my own behalf and that of my colleagues in SMBC Aviation Capital,” said Swan. “I get to turn my instinct to help communities in crisis into tangible action; delivering real and meaningful support to those who need it most, when they need it most.”

Bruno Vandemeulebroecke, an experienced humanitarian supply chain practitioner. Vandemeulebroecke joins Airlink as an expert in spearheading transformative initiatives in the sustainability within the humanitarian sector; he has focused on designing and executing supply chain analysis projects leading to efficiency and effectivity gains for a wide range of partners in West Africa, in addition to being a member on the Airbus Foundation Advisory Council. He studied in Belgium and has been contributing to crises responses in Africa and Asia.

“Humanitarian supply chains are the lifelines in crises but rely themselves on aviation for swift emergency response and the private sector for continuous support and resilience,” said Vandemuelebroecke. “Within the Airlink Board of Trustees, one touches on all three aspects: humanitarianism, aviation in emergencies, and private sector engagement.”

Key, Lynes, Nair, Raina, Swan, and Vandemeulebroecke, join a prestigious group dedicated to supporting Airlink’s mission in helping transform lives around the world with resupplying and rebuilding efforts in the wake of a crisis or disaster. Since inception in 2010, Airlink has helped over 60 million people across 97 countries affected by over 200 responses. Airlink supports over 250 non-governmental organizations positioned globally by leveraging dozens of airline partners to assist with transporting critical aid relief and responders.

“I am especially looking forward to collaborating with leaders on innovative strategies that support our missions and fundraising efforts,” said Smith. “This is a critical time – in 2025, it’s estimated that 300 million people will need humanitarian assistance, and we want to be positioned to reach all of them. With the help of the Board of Trustees, I know we can grow our operations to do just that.”

About Airlink, Inc.

Airlink is a global humanitarian nonprofit organization delivering critical aid to communities in crisis by providing free or discounted airlift and logistical solutions to vetted nonprofit partners, changing how the humanitarian community responds to disasters worldwide. Its network includes over 200 aid organizations and over 50 commercial and charter airlines. Since its inception in 2010, Airlink has flown 13,500 relief workers and transported 18 million pounds of humanitarian cargo, directly helping 60 million people impacted by natural and man-made disasters. In 2025 Airlink celebrates its 15th anniversary. For more information, visit airlinkflight.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

