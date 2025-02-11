EmblemHealth Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

New York, New York, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health insurers, today announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel Knecht as its new Chief Medical Officer. As CMO, Dr. Knecht will lead the health plan's clinical strategy which includes innovating care models, improving health outcomes, and enhancing the value of care provided to more than 2 million New Yorkers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Knecht to EmblemHealth,” said Mike Palmateer, CEO of EmblemHealth. “His deep clinical experience and passion for innovation will be instrumental as we continue to transform care delivery. With Dr. Knecht’s forward-thinking leadership, we are positioned to drive meaningful change, improve health outcomes, and deliver even greater value to the millions of New Yorkers we serve.”

Dr. Knecht brings an extensive wealth of clinical and leadership experience to his new role as CMO. Most recently he served as Chief Clinical Innovation Officer at CVS Caremark where he led the enterprise strategies to enhance patient outcomes, improve healthcare costs, and elevate care delivery. And, previously, as Vice President of Clinical Strategy and Policy at Aetna where he focused on population health, behavioral integration, and addressing social determinants of health. He is a board-certified internist affiliated with Mount Sinai.



“I am honored to join an organization with such a rich legacy of serving communities and improving lives,” expressed Dr. Knecht. “I look forward to working with the talented team at EmblemHealth to innovate and deliver meaningful health care solutions that put members first. By leveraging our community-based capabilities like AdvantageCare Physicians (ACNPY) and Neighborhood Care locations, we can foster healthier outcomes for New Yorkers.”

Dr. Knecht holds an MD/MBA from Weill Cornell Medical College and a BA in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Dartmouth College. A Fullbright Scholar and Modern Healthcare 40 Under 40 honoree, he is an active board member of CUNY School of Public Health Foundation, committed to building a future pipeline of outstanding talent for our health care system.

