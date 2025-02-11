Global and UK Apparel Resale Market Report 2024-2028: Players Invest in New Features to Streamline the Shopping Experience, Market Sees a Slew of Retailers Jumping on the Bandwagon

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Apparel Resale Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Resale Apparel Market report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the global apparel resale market through to 2028. It provides a brief of the key trends along with sales and growth across different regions and product categories. It also highlights the top global apparel resale players and their current competitive position
Lasting macroeconomic issues have supported the growth of the apparel resale market in 2023, allowing it to rise 18.6% to $174.0m, as consumers sought more affordable options. In 2024, the resale market has remained strong as the impacts of inflation have in many countries been more prevalent, with growth only expected to have slowed down slightly to 17.6%, with awareness also continuing to rise, improving participation across demographics.
Key Highlights
- Macroeconomic issues supported the resale market as consumers prioritized affordability
- Footwear will experience the strongest growth out to 2028, due to the popularity of trainer resale
- Resale platforms promoting superior value for money have come out on top in 2024
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Key Trends in the Global Apparel Resale Market
- Global Apparel Resale Market Drivers
- Global Apparel Resale Market Inhibitors
- Players invest in new features to streamline the shopping experience
- The resale market sees a slew of retailers jumping on the bandwagon
- Online marketplaces and luxury resale
- Strategies for Success
- Global Apparel Resale Market Size to 2028
- Global Apparel Resale Market 2018, 2023 & 2028
- Global Apparel Resale Market Value 2018-2028
- Regional Performance to 2028
- Global Apparel Resale Market by Region, 2018, 2023 & 2028
- Global Apparel Resale Market by Regional Growth, 2018-2028
- Global Apparel Resale Market by Subregional Growth, 2023-2028
- Top 10 Global Apparel Resale Markets, 2018-2028
- Top 10 Apparel Resale Markets by Forecast Growth, 2023-2028
- Category Performance to 2028
- Global Apparel Resale Market by Category, 2018, 2023 & 2028
- Global Apparel Resale Market by Category Growth, 2018-2028
- Global Apparel Resale Market by Subcategory, 2018-2028
- Consumer Insights
- Opinions on sustainability and ethics in fashion
- Apparel resale penetration
- Secondhand channel usage
UK Secondhand Channel Preferences
- UK Instore and Online Secondhand Retailers Used
- Motivations for purchasing secondhand apparel
- UK Consumer Attitudes Towards Purchasing Secondhand
- Competitive Landscape: Company Profiles
- Company in Focus: Vinted (1/2)
- Company in Focus: Vestiaire Collective (1/2)
- Company in Focus: StockX (1/2)
- Company in Focus: Depop (1/2)
- Companies in Focus: Zara Pre-owned & Shein Exchange
- Resale Platforms to Watch
- Appendix
- Definitions & Methodology
