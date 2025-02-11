Global and UK Apparel Resale Market Report 2024-2028: Players Invest in New Features to Streamline the Shopping Experience, Market Sees a Slew of Retailers Jumping on the Bandwagon

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Apparel Resale Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Resale Apparel Market report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the global apparel resale market through to 2028. It provides a brief of the key trends along with sales and growth across different regions and product categories. It also highlights the top global apparel resale players and their current competitive position



Lasting macroeconomic issues have supported the growth of the apparel resale market in 2023, allowing it to rise 18.6% to $174.0m, as consumers sought more affordable options. In 2024, the resale market has remained strong as the impacts of inflation have in many countries been more prevalent, with growth only expected to have slowed down slightly to 17.6%, with awareness also continuing to rise, improving participation across demographics.



Key Highlights

Macroeconomic issues supported the resale market as consumers prioritized affordability

Footwear will experience the strongest growth out to 2028, due to the popularity of trainer resale

Resale platforms promoting superior value for money have come out on top in 2024

Reasons to Buy

Understand where the demand lies within the global resale apparel market across various categories, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition.

Learn how continued inflationary challenges will impact the global resale apparel market, and how consumers are taking advantage of this market's affordability

Identify the key trends and players within the global resale apparel market to assess opportunities and threats applicable to your own business.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Trends in the Global Apparel Resale Market

Global Apparel Resale Market Drivers

Global Apparel Resale Market Inhibitors

Players invest in new features to streamline the shopping experience

The resale market sees a slew of retailers jumping on the bandwagon

Online marketplaces and luxury resale

Strategies for Success

Global Apparel Resale Market Size to 2028

Global Apparel Resale Market 2018, 2023 & 2028

Global Apparel Resale Market Value 2018-2028

Regional Performance to 2028

Global Apparel Resale Market by Region, 2018, 2023 & 2028

Global Apparel Resale Market by Regional Growth, 2018-2028

Global Apparel Resale Market by Subregional Growth, 2023-2028

Top 10 Global Apparel Resale Markets, 2018-2028

Top 10 Apparel Resale Markets by Forecast Growth, 2023-2028

Category Performance to 2028

Global Apparel Resale Market by Category, 2018, 2023 & 2028

Global Apparel Resale Market by Category Growth, 2018-2028

Global Apparel Resale Market by Subcategory, 2018-2028

Consumer Insights

Opinions on sustainability and ethics in fashion

Apparel resale penetration

Secondhand channel usage

UK Secondhand Channel Preferences

UK Instore and Online Secondhand Retailers Used

Motivations for purchasing secondhand apparel

UK Consumer Attitudes Towards Purchasing Secondhand

Competitive Landscape: Company Profiles

Company in Focus: Vinted (1/2)

Company in Focus: Vestiaire Collective (1/2)

Company in Focus: StockX (1/2)

Company in Focus: Depop (1/2)

Companies in Focus: Zara Pre-owned & Shein Exchange

Resale Platforms to Watch

Appendix

Definitions & Methodology

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

Kick Game

StockX

Vinted

Depop

Vestiaire Collective

Zara

Primark

New Balance

Galeries Lafayette

Shein

Temu

Adidas

UGG

ThredUp

Harvey Nichols

John Lewis

Selfridges

Sign Of The Times

thelittleloop

Jaiio

Printemps

Verte

Hardly Ever Worn It

Luxe Collective

Sellier Knightsbridge

Amazon

TikTok

The RealReal

Arket

Known Source

Reluxe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjzl8k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.