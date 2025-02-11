Verizon powers winning network experience on Super Bowl Sunday

What you need to know:

Verizon customers in New Orleans used 93.5 TB of data on Super Bowl Sunday.

The fans at Caesars Superdome used 38.1 TB of data in and around the stadium.

Verizon customers benefited from 2.4x faster download and 4.8x faster upload speeds than the competition.



NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the official 5G network of the NFL, Verizon powered the gameday experience across New Orleans on Super Bowl Sunday. As fans gathered to watch the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Verizon customers used 93.5 TB of data. No matter where they were celebrating, fans benefited from the massive network upgrades made across the city and were able to watch game highlights, keep tabs on players’ stats, and livestream with friends to share their experience.

The fans in attendance at Caesars Superdome used 38.1 TB of data in and around the stadium, with approximately 53% of the 65,719 attendees using Verizon’s network.

Verizon customers benefited from super-fast speeds1 in the stadium, with 2.4x faster median download speeds and 4.8x faster median upload speeds than the competition!

Peak: Download speed 4,161 Mbps, Upload speed 1,067 Mbps

Download speed 4,161 Mbps, Upload speed 1,067 Mbps Median: Download speed 1,775 Mbps, Upload speed 159 Mbps

Committed to New Orleans for the future

For the past three years, Verizon has been focused on providing the most reliable network experience in New Orleans for our customers, and has been making significant investments that nearly triple New Orleans’ network capacity and ready it for the more than 18 million tourists and business travelers who come to the city each year. Verizon laid out more than 560 miles of fiber in the Greater New Orleans area, which is enough fiber to wrap around the outside of the Caesars Superdome 869 times.

Verizon added unmatched large capacity connections across the city and at the most congested areas in New Orleans, including Bourbon Street, the New Orleans Convention Center, Louis Armstrong International Airport, Smoothie King Arena, Woldenberg Park, and Jackson Square. This means that when even the largest crowds were gathered, customers had the gold-star network experience they expect from Verizon.

A super-sized network for the Superdome

At Caesars Superdome, Verizon delivered an exceptional network experience so fans could capture and share every moment. Verizon’s engineers worked tirelessly to add enough coverage and capacity to cover a small city, deploying 511 5G UltraWideband and 155 C-band radios covering the stadium’s seating areas, back of the house, suites, lounges, press box, concourse areas and entry ways.



1 Measurement results are based on umlaut testing of 486 to 532 samples per network operator during the actual game, including half time show.

