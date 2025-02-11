iON United Inc. Launches iON Guardian Ultimate Plan to Protect SMBs Across Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iON United Inc., a leading Canadian cybersecurity company, is proud to announce the launch of the iON Guardian Ultimate Plan, an advanced cybersecurity solution tailored specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. This premium offering combines iON’s cutting-edge unified detection and response platform with SentinelOne’s industry-leading Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) technology, delivering unparalleled protection against today’s evolving cyber threats.

Cyberattacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, targeting endpoints, cloud systems, and supply chains with devastating consequences for SMBs. Many businesses lack the time, resources, and expertise to manage complex security environments effectively. The iON Guardian Ultimate Plan is designed to simplify cybersecurity for SMBs by automating threat detection and response, providing real-time insights, and reducing operational complexities—all while ensuring comprehensive protection.

Key benefits of the iON Guardian Ultimate Plan for SMBs include:

Simplified Cybersecurity: iON Guardian unifies signals from multiple security layers—including endpoints, email, cloud, and identities—into one platform, providing SMBs with a seamless and comprehensive security solution.

iON Guardian unifies signals from multiple security layers—including endpoints, email, cloud, and identities—into one platform, providing SMBs with a seamless and comprehensive security solution. SentinelOne EDR Integration: Advanced, real-time endpoint protection is built into the platform, offering proactive defense against ransomware, malware, and other threats. SMBs benefit from world-class endpoint security without the need for extensive technical expertise or multiple software solutions.

Advanced, real-time endpoint protection is built into the platform, offering proactive defense against ransomware, malware, and other threats. SMBs benefit from world-class endpoint security without the need for extensive technical expertise or multiple software solutions. AI-Powered Threat Management: Automated detection and response ensure that threats are identified and mitigated quickly, reducing false alarms and minimizing the need for manual intervention. This allows SMBs to focus on growing their business while staying secure.

Automated detection and response ensure that threats are identified and mitigated quickly, reducing false alarms and minimizing the need for manual intervention. This allows SMBs to focus on growing their business while staying secure. Real-Time Support and Insights: SMBs gain access to iON’s expert security team for immediate incident support, from isolating threats to providing actionable guidance. The platform also delivers a complete view of security risks across devices, users, and cloud systems.

Empowering SMBs to Thrive in a Digital World

“Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of Canada’s economy, but they face increasingly complex cyber threats that can disrupt their operations,” said Kevin Banks, COO of iON United Inc. “The iON Guardian Ultimate Plan is our commitment to simplifying cybersecurity for SMBs, providing them with the same level of protection that enterprises enjoy, without the complexity or high costs. By integrating SentinelOne’s leading EDR technology with our AI-driven platform, we’re helping Canadian SMBs build resilience and focus on what they do best: running their business.”

The iON Guardian Ultimate Plan also empowers SMBs with tools to proactively monitor their cybersecurity posture, protect sensitive data, and gain peace of mind knowing their operations are safeguarded by a trusted Canadian provider. With an intuitive interface and automated features, the solution eliminates the guesswork from cybersecurity, making advanced protection accessible to businesses of all sizes.

About iON United Inc.:

iON United Inc. is a leading Canadian cybersecurity company specializing in innovative solutions that protect businesses across industries. With a focus on delivering advanced, user-friendly security services, iON United empowers businesses to navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape with confidence.

