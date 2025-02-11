Turn Back Time, Feel Your Best, And Discover The True Path To Anti-Aging With Wit and Charm

Charleston, SC, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beauty enthusiast and youth recapturer Sandra Lena Silverman has teamed up with best-selling author Erica Florentine for a new book that debunks beauty myths and helps readers achieve true satisfaction in how they look, feel, and live.

Why should you listen? Sandra has undergone almost all of the procedures herself. She’s left no stone unturned in her pursuit of feeling her best and reclaiming her youth, including:

Injectables

Neurotoxins

Threads

Body sculpting treatments

Beauty treatments

Breast implants

Rhinoplasty

Vaginal reconstruction

Holistic wellness

Mental health tactics

Diet and fitness routines

With a lot of consistency and advice from her trusted group of professionals, Sandra saw her age reverse before her eyes. Now, she’s sharing what she’s learned with you.

For those ready to take charge and live their best life, this book offers expert advice and charming wit that will help you learn everything you need to know about plastic surgery, injectables, and more.

From Bullshit to Botox: A Rebel’s Guide to Self-Love and Eternal Youth is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Instagram: @SandraLenaSilverman

Website: www.sandralenasilverman.com

About the Author:

Sandra Lena Silverman is an author and Miami-based beauty and wellness advocate. In an effort to turn back the clock on aging, Sandra has tried every skincare product, treatment, procedure, and surgery. Now, she’s eager to share her tried and true secrets for recapturing youth. Follow her on social: @SandraLenaSilverman.

Erica Florentine is the New York Times bestselling author of Tremendous: The Life of a Comedy Savage. Erica spent more than a decade working in journalism, public relations, and corporate communications. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, Bustle, Thought Catalog, and WebMD.

Media Contact: Sandra Lena Silverman, sandra@sandralenasilverman.com

Available for interviews: Author, Sandra Lena Silverman

