Enchanting New Children’s Adventure THE MAGIC WITHIN: A Fearsome Dragon and Surprising, Mystical Secrets

Charleston, SC, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark on a magical journey of courage, friendship, and self-discovery in Luna Liu’s debut children’s book The Magic Within. Set in a world where princesses with too much magical potential get locked away, where brave heroes must face down dangerous creatures, The Magic Within is a fantasy story that evokes the classics while bringing a fresh, modern heart.

Princess Hope is a young girl with extraordinary mystical abilities. Sequestered in a tower and guarded by a formidable dragon, Hope refuses to let her situation define her. Determined to find a way out of her predicament, she realizes she needs help—so she crafts a spell of incredible might to summon aid. This connects her to Benjamin, a fearless dragon slayer, with whom she embarks on a daring quest to escape. Along the way, the pair will discover the transformative power of magic as a force for peace and unity.

Filled with vibrant illustrations and fast-paced adventure on every page, The Magic Within has all the exhilaration of a YA novel with the charm and approachability of a picture book for younger readers. It conveys a deep message about the power of belief, the beauty of friendship, and the importance of finding harmony with our companions through life. Inspired by the lush landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, Liu brings a love for nature and storytelling to life in this remarkable tale.

With a promise to captivate the hearts of young adventurers, this book—with its vibrant illustrations and heart-pounding plot—is perfect for readers age seven and up. Join Princess Hope and Benjamin as they prove that their courage and magic can change the world, as long as they work together!

About the Author:

Luna Liu hails from the enchanting landscapes of Oregon, where she grew up exploring lush forests where she imagined hidden magical creatures residing. Luna has held a lifelong love for literature, inspiring her to one day craft her own stories. The Magic Within is an invitation to the magical world of her childhood. She hopes to ignite the imaginations of young readers, encouraging them to uncover the adventures that lie within themselves.

