Net Zero Strategies in Aerospace and Defense Strategic Intelligence Report 2024: Companies Navigating Changing Regulatory Environments and Seek to Ensure they Contribute to Sustainability

This report analyzes the key theme of net zero in the aerospace and defense sector. Achieving net zero objectives is taking on greater importance as aerospace and defense companies navigate changing regulatory environments and seek to ensure they contribute to the sustainability of human activity. This report provides an insight into the key strategies that companies and end users in the sector are adopting, the challenges that the sector faces, the emissions data of leading companies in the sector, and the emissions reduction and net zero strategies that these companies have committed to.



Among the companies analyzed in this report, several are performing well in the race to net zero. L3Harris reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 49% between 2021 and 2023 but has not set a long-term net zero target. Qinetiq and Babcock have reduced their Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 13% and 7%, respectively, and both have targets to achieve net zero by 2050, approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).



Alternative propulsion methods will play a central role in decarbonizing the aerospace and defense sector, particularly sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). Adopting alternative propulsion methods should be central to the net zero strategies of end users such as militaries and commercial airlines.



Relocating operations within the borders of a single country brings several advantages. Though the process can be expensive, ensuring that supply chains are secure and reducing the reliance on global transportation helps to reduce emissions and improve national security.



Improving performance by using new design philosophies and materials is an integral part of the sector's efforts to achieve net zero. Though individual designs or materials will not have significant impacts on their own, combining these innovations with other strategies, particularly alternative propulsion methods, will allow them to contribute as part of a broader industry-wide effort.



Scope

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of net zero on the aerospace and defense industry.

Assess the strategies that companies and end users are adopting to achieve net zero.

Discover companies that are leading in the space.

Analyze real-world trends created by integrating net zero strategies across the aerospace and defense sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Why Aerospace and Defense Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy



3. Strategy 1: Alternative Propulsion



4. Strategy 2: Supply Chain Domestication



5. Strategy 3: Design and Engineering Innovation



6. Who is Winning the Race to Net Zero



7. Glossary



8. Further Reading



9. Thematic Research Methodology



Competitive Landscape

Airbus

Babcock

BAE Systems

Boeing

Elbit Systems

Hanwha

Honeywell

Huntington Ingalls Industries

L3Harris

Leidos

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Northrop Grumman

Qinetiq

Rafael

RTX

Safran

Texas Instruments

Thales

ThyssenKrupp

