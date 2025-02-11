The Quay Unveils Next Phase of Premium Waterfront Living in Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quay, Toronto's exclusive waterfront rental apartment community, today announced Phase 2 of its premium rental development at 370 Queens Quay West. With apartments slated to be available as of Spring 2025, this next phase demonstrates The Quay's continued commitment to creating the most sought-after apartment living on Toronto's waterfront.

"Phase 2 represents more than just new apartments, it's an opportunity to live in a true urban oasis," said Rosie Middleton, Property Manager. "We're creating a community where waterfront living meets city sophistication, offering residents the perfect blend of nature and urban energy right at their doorstep."

The new development features 340 thoughtfully designed studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, each offering spectacular views of Lake Ontario and the Toronto skyline. The units showcase premium finishes throughout, from open-concept layouts with spacious living areas to modern kitchens featuring quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Each home is equipped with individual climate control and contemporary cabinetry, creating an atmosphere of sophisticated comfort.

At the heart of The Quay's appeal is its extensive collection of amenities designed for the perfect work-life balance. The rooftop pool and patio will provide a stunning retreat, while the state-of-the-art fitness centre, lounge, theatre room, and business centre will cater to both work and leisure. Party rooms, children play area and guest suites further enhance the community experience, all supported by 24/7 concierge service and professional on-site maintenance staff.

Located in the heart of Toronto's vibrant waterfront, The Quay offers access to the city's most coveted attractions. The development will feature street-level retail spaces that will add to the neighborhood's dynamic character. As well as a newly enhanced waterfront promenade, complete with welcoming walkways and gathering spaces. The Martin Goodman Trail connects residents to waterfront parks and beaches, while the Queens Quay streetcars provide direct access to Union Station. Proximity to downtown attractions such as the CN Tower, Scotiabank Arena, and Rogers Centre, along with diverse dining and entertainment options, puts residents at the center of urban life. The location also offers convenient access to Billy Bishop Airport, making it ideal for frequent travelers.

"The Quay is more than a place to live – it's your key to everything Toronto's waterfront has to offer," added Rosie Middleton. "Whether you're a young professional seeking the energy of downtown, someone working from home looking for the perfect work-life balance, or family wanting to embrace waterfront living, The Quay puts you at the center of it all."

Pre-leasing opportunities will begin February 15, 2025, with occupancy scheduled for Spring 2025. Interested parties are invited to join the priority waiting list for exclusive updates and early unit selection.

For more information about The Quay's Phase 2 development or to join the priority waiting list, visit www.thequayphase2.ca or contact 416.345.1610.

ABOUT THE QUAY: The Quay is Toronto's premier waterfront apartment community, offering luxury rental accommodations with an extensive array of amenities. As the only dedicated apartment community on Toronto's waterfront, The Quay provides residents with an unparalleled living experience that combines lakeside serenity with urban convenience.

