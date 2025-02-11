Company Distilling Honors Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee as a Gather Around Giving Grant Recipient

Townsend, Tennessee, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling is proud to announce Second Harvest Food Bank as a recipient of its Gather Around Giving grant. This recognition underscores the organization’s steadfast commitment to alleviating hunger and improving food security for families in East Tennessee.

Second Harvest Food Bank serves as the region’s largest hunger relief organization, distributing more than 26 million pounds of food annually to communities across 18 counties. Through its network of partners, including food pantries, shelters, and meal programs, the food bank ensures that vulnerable populations—children, seniors, and families—have access to the nutritious food they need.

“Second Harvest Food Bank’s work is essential to the well-being of East Tennessee’s most vulnerable residents,” said Jeff Arnett, Founder and Master Distiller for Company Distilling. “We are honored to support their ongoing mission to provide food and hope to families in need.”

Company Distilling’s Gather Around Giving initiative provides grants and promotional resources to 12 non-profits annually, helping them expand their reach and further their impactful work within their communities.

For media inquiries, contact:

Courtney DeLaura

Media Coordinator

Company Distilling

media@companydistilling.com

(865) 805-6177

Attachment