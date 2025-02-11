Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report 2025: Analysis by Type, Nature, Distribution Channel and Region, Featuring Profiles of Major Players - Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark & More

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The feminine hygiene products market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $30.73 billion in 2024 to $32.86 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to women's health awareness, increased urbanization, cultural and social norms, increased women in the workforce, marketing and advertising.







The feminine hygiene products market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $44.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing e-commerce and online sales, rising health and wellness, health and wellness, menstrual equity initiatives, increasing aging population. Major trends in the forecast period include organic and chemical-free options, inclusive product design, period tracking apps, diversification of product lines, menstrual equity initiatives.



The expanding female population is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the feminine hygiene products market. Increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene is poised to propel the growth of the feminine hygiene products market. The development of eco-friendly feminine hygiene products is transforming the feminine hygiene industry. Leading companies in the feminine hygiene products market are concentrating on developing innovative offerings, such as Cleanic Naturals Organic Cotton, to maintain their market position.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feminine hygiene products market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the feminine hygiene products market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the feminine hygiene products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

1) By Type: Sanitary Napkins/Pads; Tampons; Panty Liners; Menstrual Cups

2) By Nature: Disposable; Reusable

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Retail Outlets; Specialty Stores



1) By Sanitary Napkins or Pads: Disposable Sanitary Pads; Reusable Sanitary Pads

2) By Tampons: Regular Absorbency Tampons; Super Absorbency Tampons; Organic Tampons

3) By Panty Liners: Daily Panty Liners; Organic Panty Liners

4) By Menstrual Cups: Silicone Menstrual Cups; Rubber Menstrual Cups



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $32.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $44.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

