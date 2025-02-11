Vietnam Telecom Market Analysis and Forecast 2025-2029: Rising Investments in Smart City Projects

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Market in Vietnam 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telecom market in Vietnam is forecasted to grow by USD 1.32 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increased demand for broadband, government initiatives to develop a digital economy and promote e-commerce, and growing investments in smart city projects.

The study identifies the technological advancements in telecom sector as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom market in Vietnam growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions in the telecom sector in Vietnam, and the growing investments in development and commercialization of 5G will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the telecom market in Vietnam provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The telecom market in Vietnam is segmented as below:

By End-user



Consumer

Business

By Type



Wireless

Wireline

By Application



Residential

Commercial

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telecom market in Vietnam vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

CMC Corp

FPT Corporation

GMOBILE.VN.

Hanoi Telecom Corp.

MobiFone

Saigon Postal and Telecommunications Services Joint Stock Co.

Vietnam Multimedia Corp.

VIETTEL

VNPT Vinaphone

