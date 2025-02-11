M-Commerce Payment Market Report 2025: Secure Payment Technologies, e-Wallets and Mobile Apps, Convenience, & Improved Mobile User Experience Fueling Growth - Global Forecasts to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M-Commerce Payment Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global M-Commerce Payment Market is witnessing a remarkable growth trajectory, with projections estimating an increase from $13.39 billion in 2024 to $18.39 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3%. This surge is largely credited to the widespread adoption of mobile internet, the securement of payment technologies, the prevalence of e-wallets and mobile applications, all combined with the convenience and enhanced user experience on mobile devices.

The M-commerce payment sector is characterized by diverse payment methods such as NFC, premium SMS, WAP, and direct carrier billing, supporting an array of transactions like retailing, bookings, banking, and billing. These services have widespread applications across sectors including retail, hospitality, IT and telecommunications, BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, and airlines. The comprehensive report aims to furnish stakeholders with a holistic view of the current industry scenario as well as future prospects, helping them to navigate the industry’s rapid evolution effectively.



Looking ahead to 2029, the market is positioned to further swell to $75.09 billion, continuing at a CAGR of 42.2%. This anticipated growth aligns with the upward trends in contactless payments, advances in biometric authentication, the incorporation of blockchain within mobile payments, and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The burgeoning expansion of cryptocurrency payments also contributes to the predicted market growth. Emerging trends include the rise of QR code payments, an increase in in-app purchases, the integration of mobile banking, the adoption of wearable device payments, and peer-to-peer mobile payments.

Market Revenues and Considerations

The market value encompasses revenue generation through M-commerce payment solutions, facilitation of speedier transactions, fortified payment methods, integrated loyalty programs, and convenient payment options. It encapsulates the direct income from services or related goods provided by entities operating within the sector. Revenue figures consider the trade of goods and services among enterprises or directly to end consumers, with emphasis on geographical and market-contextual revenues.



Contributing Factors and Industry Impact

The increasing penetration of mobile devices coupled with enhanced internet accessibility has been instrumental in supporting the growth of the M-commerce payment market. The ease of conducting financial transactions through mobile platforms, including e-commerce, banking, and billing services, underscores the market's vitality. Such technological advancements are vital in streamlining commercial activities for consumers globally.



Strategic Alliances and Market Players

Strategic alliances are shaping the market structure, with major players forming partnerships to offer consumers a comprehensive mobile payment ecosystem. These collaborations capitalize on shared expertise and resources, fostering advancements and service enhancements across the sector.



Regional Market Dynamics

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific spearheaded the market in 2024 and is projected to sustain the highest CAGR moving forward. The detailed market report spans across several geographics, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with a country-by-country analysis.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $75.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.2% Regions Covered Global





Some of the major companies featured in this M-Commerce Payment market report include:

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Bharat Interface for Money

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Fiserv Inc.

Freecharge

Mastercard Inc.

MobiKwik

Orange S. A

PayPal Holdings Inc.

PayU

Samsung Group

Square Inc.

Visa Inc.

Alibaba Group

American Express Company

Apple Inc.

UnionPay

Discover Financial Services LLC

Ingenico SA

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Boku Inc.

Thales Group

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oxygen8 Solutions Inc.

SAP SE

BlueSnap Inc.

Global Payments Inc.

Klarna Bank AB

Payoneer Global Inc.

Paysafe Limited

Stripe Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5g322

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment