Growth Trends in the Residential Air to Water Heat Pump Market, 2025-2029: Analysis by Type, Distribution Channel and Region

The residential air to water heat pump market is forecasted to grow by $9.49 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising demand for energy efficiency, urbanization & rising disposable incomes, and government incentives and subsidies.

The study identifies the introduction of new products as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising demand for hybrid systems and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the residential air to water heat pump market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The residential air to water heat pump market is segmented as below:

By Type

Domestic Hot Water

Room Heat Pump

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential air to water heat pump market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

A. O. Smith Corp.

Aermec S.p.A.

Aquatherm Systems

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss AS

EcoTech Solutions

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Guangdong PHNIX Eco-energy Solution Ltd.

Guangzhou SPRSUN New Energy Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International PLC

LG Corp.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NIBE Industrier AB

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sanden Corp.

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG

Vaillant Group

Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG

