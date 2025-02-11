Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Report 2024-2025 with Global Long-term Forecasts to 2029 and 2034: 5G Rollout, Rising Mobile Data Traffic, and Remote Work Drive Growth

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile and wireless backhaul market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $27.72 billion in 2024 to $30.98 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to proliferation of mobile devices, rise of 3g and 4g technologies, increased mobile data traffic, backhaul network upgrades, deployment of small cells. The mobile and wireless backhaul market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $57.06 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.

The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5g network rollout, expansion of mobile broadband services, growing demand for low latency, integration with edge computing, deployment of high-capacity microwave links. Major trends in the forecast period include fiber-based backhaul solutions, network slicing for customized services, transition to virtualized and software-defined backhaul, use of millimeter wave technology in 5g backhaul, focus on energy efficiency in backhaul networks.



The growth in mobile subscriber numbers is a significant trend gaining traction in the mobile and wireless backhaul markets. With the rise in smartphone adoption and enhanced connectivity, more individuals are using mobile internet globally. Improved global internet connectivity has resulted in a surge in mobile data traffic, leading to a substantial increase in demand for network bandwidth. As mobile data traffic continues to grow, mobile carriers must upgrade their data transmission methods to meet the need for high capacity and provide superior services. Retail telecommunications service revenues also rose by 3.4%, reaching $53.1 billion, primarily driven by a nearly $1.7 billion increase in mobile revenues, which accounted for 55.5% of total revenues. Therefore, the rising mobile subscriber count is a key factor propelling the growth of the mobile and wireless backhaul markets.



The mobile and wireless backhaul market is anticipated to experience growth due to a shift toward remote work. Remote work, characterized by employees performing their job duties outside the traditional office setting, has become increasingly prevalent. Mobile and wireless backhaul plays a crucial role in facilitating seamless connectivity for remote work, ensuring efficient data transfer between remote employees and central networks, thereby supporting reliable and high-speed communications.



Leading companies in the mobile and wireless backhaul market are responding to industry needs by developing innovative solutions such as the 128TR antenna arrays. These solutions cater to various scenarios, including traffic hotspots, site wireless backhaul, and fixed wireless access. ZTE Corporation, a China-based technology company, launched a 128TR antenna array and other products in February 2023 to enhance capacity, offer mmWave solutions, and provide multi-band backhaul options, ultimately improving reliability and distance in the telecommunications industry.



Leading companies in the mobile and wireless backhaul market are developing cutting-edge WiFi mesh systems, such as the Motorola MH7020 Whole Home WiFi Mesh System, to provide high-speed connectivity. This system features WiFi backhaul technology, which ensures a strong and dependable wireless connection.

Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

ZTE Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Broadcom Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Cisco Systems Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Nokia Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

DragonWave-X Limited

Aviat Networks Inc.

Intracom Telecom Holdings S. a.

Siklu Communication Ltd.

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA S. p. a.

Trango Systems Inc.

Anritsu Corporation

Cambium Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation of America

SOLiD Technologies Inc.

Cambridge Broadband Networks Group Limited

Blu Wireless Technology Ltd.

Fastback Networks Inc.

