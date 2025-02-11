$2.89 Billion Floating Power Plants Market Outlook, 2025-2029 & 2034 - MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens, and Caterpillar Dominate

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Power Plant Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The floating power plant market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.72 billion in 2024 to $2.89 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to energy demand and access, offshore wind energy, hydropower opportunities, increased renewable energy targets, limited land resources.







The floating power plant market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.75 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased offshore wind capacity, wave and tidal energy expansion, emerging market opportunities, green hydrogen production, government support and funding. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in floating solar, hybrid renewable systems, energy export and grid connection, aquatic environmental impact mitigation, decentralized energy generation.



The growing global demand for energy is anticipated to drive the expansion of the floating power plant market in the future. For example, in July 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, projected that global electricity demand would increase by approximately 4% in 2024, compared to a growth rate of 2.5% in 2023. Consequently, the rising energy consumption is propelling the growth of the floating power plant market.



The rising appetite for solar energy is poised to be a driving force behind the expansion of the floating power plant market.



Leading companies in the floating power plant market are developing innovative products, such as the 50 MW Captive Floating Solar Power Plant, which integrates renewable energy generation with space efficiency and environmental sustainability, and aiR Optim technology, which increases renewable energy capacity while reducing land use and environmental impact.



Europe was the largest region in the floating power plant market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the floating power plant market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the floating power plant market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Floating Solar Power; Floating Wind; Floating Wind and Wave Power; Floating Nuclear Power; Other Types

2) By Type of Power Source: Non-Renewable Power Sources; Renewable Power Sources

3) By Capacity: 1 MW-5 MW; 5.1 MW-20 MW; 20.1 MW-100 MW; 100.1 MW-250 MW; Above 250 MW



Subsegments:



1) By Floating Solar Power: Fixed Tilt Systems; Single-Axis Tracking Systems

2) By Floating Wind: Spar-Buoy Systems; Tension Leg Platforms (TLP); Semi-Submersible Platforms

3) By Floating Wind and Wave Power: Hybrid Systems (Combining Wind and Wave Technologies)

4) By Floating Nuclear Power: Small Modular Reactors (SMR); Floating Nuclear Power Stations

5) By Other Types: Hybrid Renewable Systems; Experimental And Emerging Technologies



Key Companies Profiled: MAN Energy Solutions SE; Mitsubishi Corporation; General Electric Company; Siemens AG; Caterpillar Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Mitsubishi Corporation

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Caterpillar Inc.

Ciel et Terre International Company

Floating Power Plant A/S

Principle Power Inc.

Upsolar Group Co. Ltd.

Vikram Solar Limited

SeaTwirl AB

BW Ideol

Wartsila Corp.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

Equinor ASA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Karadeniz Holding AS

Kyocera Corporation

Power Barge Corporation

Power Construction Corporation of China

PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali Services

Power Machines JSC

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation

Baltic Seaplane GmbH

TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH

Wison Group

Ocean Sun AS

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

GWave

IFP Energies Nouvelles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdj1as

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment