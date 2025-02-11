$2.89 Billion Floating Power Plants Market Outlook, 2025-2029 & 2034 - MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens, and Caterpillar Dominate

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Power Plant Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The floating power plant market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.72 billion in 2024 to $2.89 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to energy demand and access, offshore wind energy, hydropower opportunities, increased renewable energy targets, limited land resources.
The floating power plant market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.75 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased offshore wind capacity, wave and tidal energy expansion, emerging market opportunities, green hydrogen production, government support and funding. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in floating solar, hybrid renewable systems, energy export and grid connection, aquatic environmental impact mitigation, decentralized energy generation.
The growing global demand for energy is anticipated to drive the expansion of the floating power plant market in the future. For example, in July 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, projected that global electricity demand would increase by approximately 4% in 2024, compared to a growth rate of 2.5% in 2023. Consequently, the rising energy consumption is propelling the growth of the floating power plant market.
The rising appetite for solar energy is poised to be a driving force behind the expansion of the floating power plant market.
Leading companies in the floating power plant market are developing innovative products, such as the 50 MW Captive Floating Solar Power Plant, which integrates renewable energy generation with space efficiency and environmental sustainability, and aiR Optim technology, which increases renewable energy capacity while reducing land use and environmental impact.
Europe was the largest region in the floating power plant market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the floating power plant market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the floating power plant market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Floating Solar Power; Floating Wind; Floating Wind and Wave Power; Floating Nuclear Power; Other Types
2) By Type of Power Source: Non-Renewable Power Sources; Renewable Power Sources
3) By Capacity: 1 MW-5 MW; 5.1 MW-20 MW; 20.1 MW-100 MW; 100.1 MW-250 MW; Above 250 MW
Subsegments:
1) By Floating Solar Power: Fixed Tilt Systems; Single-Axis Tracking Systems
2) By Floating Wind: Spar-Buoy Systems; Tension Leg Platforms (TLP); Semi-Submersible Platforms
3) By Floating Wind and Wave Power: Hybrid Systems (Combining Wind and Wave Technologies)
4) By Floating Nuclear Power: Small Modular Reactors (SMR); Floating Nuclear Power Stations
5) By Other Types: Hybrid Renewable Systems; Experimental And Emerging Technologies
Key Companies Profiled: MAN Energy Solutions SE; Mitsubishi Corporation; General Electric Company; Siemens AG; Caterpillar Inc.
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.89 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.75 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- MAN Energy Solutions SE
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Siemens AG
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Ciel et Terre International Company
- Floating Power Plant A/S
- Principle Power Inc.
- Upsolar Group Co. Ltd.
- Vikram Solar Limited
- SeaTwirl AB
- BW Ideol
- Wartsila Corp.
- Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited
- Equinor ASA
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Karadeniz Holding AS
- Kyocera Corporation
- Power Barge Corporation
- Power Construction Corporation of China
- PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali Services
- Power Machines JSC
- Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation
- Baltic Seaplane GmbH
- TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH
- Wison Group
- Ocean Sun AS
- Ocean Power Technologies Inc.
- GWave
- IFP Energies Nouvelles
