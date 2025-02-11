DealHub Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Growth and Power Revenue AI Innovation





Co-founder Eyal Orgil Transitions to Chief Product Officer; Gilad Zubery Appointed Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealHub.io, the leading Revenue AI platform, today announced a strategic leadership transition to drive its next phase of growth and innovation. Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Eyal Orgil, will assume the role of Chief Product Officer, focusing on advancing the company’s product vision and development. Stepping into the CRO role is Gilad Zubery, a seasoned leader experienced in building and leading global GTM teams. Zubery comes to DealHub after holding executive leadership positions at Clicktale and Contentsquare.

In his new role, Eyal will lead DealHub’s product strategy to deliver advanced solutions that empower Revenue leaders to navigate evolving sales motions and diverse revenue streams. Under his leadership, DealHub will accelerate its investment in AI to streamline revenue orchestration , optimize deal execution, and enhance predictive insights, helping organizations stay ahead in their multifaceted sales landscape.

“Eyal’s vision for product innovation has been instrumental in building DealHub into the industry leader it is today. His deep understanding of sales processes and extensive sales leadership experience uniquely position him to drive the development of best in class revenue solutions and ensure our continued leadership in the Revenue AI market,” said Eyal Elbahary, CEO of DealHub. “I’m thrilled to welcome Gilad Zubery to the team. His extensive background in leading high-performing global GTM teams and scaling organizations makes him the ideal leader to drive DealHub’s next phase of accelerated growth.”





Gilad will leverage his extensive international experience to spearhead DealHub’s global go-to-market strategy and expand its presence in key markets. With his expertise in partner ecosystems, business development, sales and global expansion, Gilad will play a pivotal role in propelling DealHub’s growth and market leadership.

“I am thrilled to be joining DealHub at such an exciting time for the company,” said Zubery. “DealHub’s innovative approach to Revenue AI is transforming how businesses manage their entire sales-to-revenue operations, and I’m looking forward to building on our existing success to take the company to even greater heights.”

About DealHub

DealHub delivers a business-logic driven engine to power the complete Quote-to-Revenue workflow incorporating CPQ , CLM , Subscription Billing , DealRoom , and new composable API-First Headless Quoting.

This intelligent flow drives revenue execution from new business to renewed customers without delays and errors, ensuring a superior buyer experience across all revenue streams.

For more information, users can visit dealhub.io or follow DealHub on LinkedIn .

Contact

CMO

Gideon Thomas

DealHub

gideon.thomas@dealhub.io

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da77e819-8ee0-4362-a144-3bbb7b081c31

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f002c74-3aa7-445e-802b-a30ba0ee1945