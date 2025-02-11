AI in Space Exploration Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033 as the Industry is Set to Grow by Over $50 Billion

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Space Exploration Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the AI in space exploration market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global AI in space exploration market reached a value of nearly $3.4 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.20% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2023 to $14.25 billion in 2028 at a rate of 33.19%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.36% from 2028 and reach $57.88 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, favorable government support and increasing defense expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was limited availability of data. Going forward, increasing commercial space activities, increasing number of space missions and rising demand for autonomous systems will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the AI in space exploration market in the future include budget constraints.



The AI in space exploration market is segmented by type into rovers, robotic arms, space probes and other types. The rovers market was the largest segment of the AI in space exploration market segmented by type, accounting for 34.56% or $1.17 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the rovers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the AI in space exploration market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 37.44% during 2023-2028.



The AI in space exploration market is segmented by end-user into government and commercial. The government market was the largest segment of the AI in space exploration market segmented by end-user, accounting for 59.64% or $2.02 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the AI in space exploration market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 34.00% during 2023-2028.



The AI in space exploration market is segmented by application into robotics, remote sensing and monitoring, data analytics, asteroid mining, manned vehicles and reusable launch, satellite communications and other applications. The robotics market was the largest segment of the AI in space exploration market segmented by application, accounting for 30.65% or $1.04 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the data analytics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the AI in space exploration market segmented by power type, at a CAGR of 40.46% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the AI in space exploration market, accounting for 56.17% or $1.9 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the AI in space exploration market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 37.63% and 36.25% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 35.65% and 34.84% respectively.



The global AI in space exploration market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 24.4% of the total market in 2023. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX). was the largest competitor with a 5.63% share of the market, followed by Northrop Grumman Corporation with 5.13%, Lockheed Martin Corporation with 2.78%, Blue Origin LLC with 2.21%, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation with 1.88%, Airbus SE. with 1.84%, Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC). With 1.54%, Axiom Space Inc. with 1.38%, KBR Inc. with 1.24% and Planet Labs Inc. with 0.81%.



The top opportunities in the AI in space exploration market segmented by type will arise in the rovers segment, which will gain $4.58 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the AI in space exploration market segmented by application will arise in the robotics segment, which will gain $3.23 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the AI in space exploration market segmented by end-user will arise in the government segment, which will gain $6.29 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The AI in space exploration market size will gain the most in USA at $5.24 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the AI in space exploration market include focus on innovative artificial intelligence (AI) laboratories to drive innovation and overcome the complexity of space exploration tasks and strategic partnerships approach to accelerate innovation, expand technological capabilities and strengthen their market presence.



Player-adopted strategies in the AI in space exploration market include focus on government initiatives to invest capital in research and development to create new space technologies and infrastructure, focus on new launches for expanding space tourism, focus on technological advancements such as (artificial intelligence) AI and other mission-critical technologies in space to integrate and develop mission-critical solutions and strengthening its market position through strategic partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the AI in space exploration companies to focus on developing AI labs to advance space exploration, focus on the rovers market to maximize growth potential, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships to drive ai innovation in space exploration, focus on developing competitive and flexible pricing strategies, focus on targeted marketing campaigns to drive awareness, focus on building strategic partnerships for co-promotion, focus on the data analytics market for rapid growth and focus on the commercial market for accelerated growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 309 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $57.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 AI in Space Exploration- Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 AI in Space Exploration Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Rovers

6.4.2 Robotic Arms

6.4.3 Space Probes

6.4.4 Other Types

6.5 Market Segmentation by Application

6.5.1 Robotics

6.5.2 Remote Sensing and Monitoring

6.5.3 Data Analytics

6.5.4 Asteroid Mining

6.5.5 Manned Vehicles and Reusable Launch

6.5.6 Satellite Communications

6.5.7 Other Applications

6.6 Market Segmentation by End-User

6.6.1 Government

6.6.2 Commercial



7. Major Market Trends

7.1 Advancing Space Exploration Through AI Laboratories

7.2 Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations in Space Operations For Enhanced Innovation

Companies Featured

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Blue Origin LLC

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Airbus SE

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

Axiom Space Inc.

KBR Inc.

Planet Labs Inc.

Starbound

Trellis Data

Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

STAR.VISION

TakeMe2Space

Fleet Space Technologies

IndoSat

Sony

Astrocyber

China Aerospace Corporation (CASC)

i-Space

Involve

EMXYS

Airbus Defence and Space

Thales Alenia Space

OHB SE

SITAEL

Leonardo

KP Labs

Creotech Instruments

Keldysh Research Center

Russian Satellite Communications Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp

Maxar Technologies Inc

Planet Labs Inc

Astroscale

Spire Global Inc

HawkEye 360

BlackSky Technology

Capella Space

LeoLabs

Slingshot Aerospace

Swarm Technology

Redwire Corporation

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.

Frontier Development Lab (FDL)

Ubotica Technologies

D-Orbit

Envisions Space Technology SA

ENAER

Tlon Space S.A.

VENG S.A.

INVAP S.E.

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company P.J.S.C. (Yahsat)

Roketsan

Turksat

Thuraya

Bayanat

G42





