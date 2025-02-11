Rackspace Technology Scales Digital Capabilities and Enhances Customer Experiences for Dealer eProcess on Google Cloud

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology solutions company, today announced working with Dealer eProcess (DEP) to scale digital capabilities and enhance customer experiences on Google Cloud.

DEP was founded in 2006 in Lisle, Illinois, and is the leading automotive digital agency. DEP specializes in delivering high-converting websites, digital advertising strategies, and exceptional customer service to automotive dealerships. With a 99% satisfaction rating, DEP is a recognized leader in the automotive digital marketing industry, enhancing dealership customer experiences and driving vehicle sales through advanced online tools and 24/7 support.

DEP’s flagship product, Everest, supports dealership websites and manages millions of visitors monthly with a modernized cloud infrastructure. The AI-powered platform integrates websites, marketing, retail, and essential tools to drive lead generation and sales growth. The platform’s AI engine, Sherpa, delivers real-time personalized experiences, adapting to user behavior without requiring logins or pre-existing data.

DEP experienced rapid growth and needed to scale its infrastructure to support its expanding customer base of thousands of retailers across North America and parts of Europe. DEP’s expansion through OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partnerships highlighted the need for a more robust infrastructure solution.

“We have both organic growth and growth through OEM partnerships,” said Jim Bodine, CIO at Dealer eProcess. “When we onboard with an OEM, it can mean adding hundreds of websites simultaneously, so we need the ability to grow rapidly to support rapid deployment and efficiently scale resources while managing the high volume of data and traffic integral to its operations.”

Rackspace recommended a collaborative approach to build a comprehensive cloud solution on Google Cloud, with the Rackspace Elastic Engineering team providing guidance and support as DEP set up its initial environment.

Together, the teams developed a production-ready Google Cloud architecture, implemented infrastructure as Code (IaC) hosted on GitHub, and established a deployment pipeline using GitHub Actions. The new solution leverages several Google Cloud services, including managed instance groups (MIGs) for flexible and scalable compute workloads. MIGs offer high availability through automatic VM repair, application-based auto-healing, scalability to meet changing demands, and support for automated updates and stateful workloads.



In addition, the Google solution incorporates:

Filestore for high-performance file storage

Memorystore for in-memory data storage

Cloud SQL for managed relational databases

Cloud Load Balancing for traffic distribution

The Rackspace team also supported DEP’s modernization of its image build process, contributing to increased automation and efficiency. This increase in efficiency allows them to be prepared to onboard new websites quickly.

With the support of Rackspace, Dealer eProcess’s migration from a private cloud to Google Cloud provided the flexibility and scalability needed to transform its operations and capabilities. The new infrastructure allows DEP to rapidly spin up instances so that the company can quickly respond to changes in demand, deploy resources efficiently, and scale its services to manage traffic spikes and growth.

The enhanced ability to onboard new customers quickly supports DEP’s growth strategy and maximizes the impact of its cloud solution. The scalability of the Google Cloud solution enabled DEP to manage massive volumes of traffic and data. DEP plans to continue its partnership with Rackspace Technology to drive further innovation and growth.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Rackspace Elastic Engineering as we expand our data center environment and advance our technology stack. The Rackspace Elastic Engineering team are my Google Cloud Platform experts. They can quickly do things in Google Cloud when I don’t have time. They’re basically part of my team, and they are essential,” added Bodine.

