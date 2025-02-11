In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Report (2025 Edition): HTS and LEO Satellites Has Dramatically Increased the Speed and Coverage of Inflight Internet

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market (2025 Edition): Analysis by Technology (Wireless Systems, Satellite Communication), Type, Class, Region, and Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity industry for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.



The Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market showcased growth at a CAGR of 6.38% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 5.70 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 11.86 Billion in 2030.

The In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) market has been undergoing a significant transformation fuelled by advancements in technology, changing consumer expectations, and the growing demand for seamless travel experiences. Airlines around the globe are increasingly adopting innovative solutions to enhance passenger satisfaction, strengthen brand loyalty, and differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape.



Several factors are driving the growth of the IFEC market, with technological advancements being at the forefront. Satellite-based connectivity, particularly through High Throughput Satellites (HTS) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, has dramatically increased the speed and coverage of inflight internet. This enables airlines to offer reliable and fast internet connections, which are crucial for passengers, especially business travelers requiring uninterrupted communication.



Additionally, the integration of advanced display and media management systems has enhanced the quality of in-flight entertainment, with features such as ultra-high-definition (UHD) displays, augmented reality (AR), and even virtual reality (VR). Airlines are leveraging AI-powered algorithms to provide personalized recommendations based on passengers' preferences, offering a highly curated experience.



Another driving factor is the growing number of passengers flying each year, spurred by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increased tourism. As air travel becomes more accessible, passengers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z travellers, expect onboard experiences comparable to those on the ground, including high-speed internet and access to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+.



Moreover, the competition among airlines has become a critical growth accelerator. To stand out in the marketplace, airlines are using IFEC as a differentiator, customizing content libraries, developing loyalty programs, and introducing live TV and gaming options. Budget carriers are also entering the IFEC space, offering paid connectivity services as a revenue-generating strategy.



