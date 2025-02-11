LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

11 February 2025

Issue of Equity - Correction

Foresight Technology VCT plc (the "Company") wishes to notify the following corrections to the total number of shares allotted under the Offer in the below ‘Issue of Equity’ announcements, which were made public on the dates specified below.

Announcement title Date announcement published Correction to total share allotted to date under the Offer Issue of Equity 05 December 2024 Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 2,463,884 FWT Shares Issue of Equity 30 December 2024 Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 2,995,575 FWT Shares

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181