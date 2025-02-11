$1.89 Bn Military Displays Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Innovative Wearable Military Displays Revolutionizing Soldier Effectiveness and Decision-Making

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Displays Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global military displays market reached a value of nearly $1.15 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.84% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $1.15 billion in 2023 to $1.46 billion in 2028 at a rate of 4.83%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% from 2028 and reach $1.89 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increased defense budgets, rise in geopolitical instabilities, growth in unmanned systems. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was high initial investment costs.



Going forward, rising adoption of AR and VR by the military, military modernization programs, favorable government initiatives will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the military displays market in the future include susceptibility to cybersecurity threats.



The military displays market is segmented by type into smart displays and conventional displays. The smart displays market was the largest segment of the military displays market segmented by type, accounting for 57.28% or $660.99 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the smart displays segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the military displays market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.53% during 2023-2028.



The military displays market is segmented by technology into LED, LCD, AMOLED and OLED. The LCD market was the largest segment of the military displays market segmented by technology, accounting for 36.74% or $423.93 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the AMOLED segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the military displays market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 5.96% during 2023-2028.



The military displays market is segmented by computer display into microdisplays, small and medium-sized panels and large panels. The small and medium-sized panels market was the largest segment of the military displays market segmented by computer display, accounting for 55.29% or $638.05 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the microdisplays segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the military displays market segmented by computer display, at a CAGR of 6.11% during 2023-2028.



The military displays market is segmented by end-market into naval, airborne and land. The land market was the largest segment of the military displays market segmented by end-market, accounting for 43.88% or $506.32 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the airborne segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the military displays market segmented by end-market, at a CAGR of 5.47% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the military displays market, accounting for 38.34% or $442.44 million of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the military displays market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.35% and 5.07% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.87% and 4.31% respectively.



The global military displays market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 21.01% of the total market in 2023. The market fragmentation can be attributed to the presence of few small players in different geographies. Honeywell International Inc. was the largest competitor with a 2.95% share of the market, followed by General Dynamics Corporation with 2.80%, Garmin International Inc. with 2.75%, Parker Hannifin Corporation with 2.37%, Curtiss-Wright Corporation with 2.12%, Leonardo S.p.A. with 1.76%, Cubic Corporation with 1.62%, Elbit Systems Ltd. with 1.59%, BAE Systems plc with 1.54% and L3Harris Technologies Inc. with 1.49%.



The top opportunities in the military displays market segmented by type will arise in the smart displays segment, which will gain $203.96 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the military displays market segmented by technology will arise in the LCD segment, which will gain $94.52 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the military displays market segmented by end-market will arise in the land segment, which will gain $120.09 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the military displays market segmented by computer display will arise in the small and medium-sized panels segment, which will gain $174.24 million of global annual sales by 2028. The military displays market size will gain the most in the USA at $103.17 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the military displays market include developing innovative advancements such as avionics display systems, focusing on wearable military displays to enhance situational awareness and focusing on developing lightweight HUD (Head-Up Display technology), to provide a smaller, lighter and more accessible head-up display technology. Player-adopted strategies in the military displays market include focus on enhancing its operational capabilities through the launch of new products.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the military displays companies to focus on developing avionics display systems for enhanced situational awareness, focus on developing wearable military displays to improve situational awareness, focus on developing lightweight HUD technology for enhanced integration and situational awareness, focus on expanding in the smart displays market, focus on expanding in the AMOLED market, focus on micro displays, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels to reach diverse military sectors, focus on developing competitive and flexible pricing strategies, focus on strengthening digital marketing and brand visibility, focus on building relationships through industry events and networking and focus on the airborne market.

Major Market Trends

Innovative Avionics Displays Enhance Military Aircraft Efficiency and Situational Awareness

Innovative Wearable Military Displays Revolutionizing Soldier Effectiveness and Decision-Making

Lightweight HUD Technology Enhances Situational Awareness and Cockpit Integration Efficiency

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Motion Industries Acquired LSI Supply Inc.

Samsung Display Co Ltd Acquired eMagin Corporation

ScioTeq Acquired IRTS

Highlander Partners Acquired Liteye Systems Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Military Displays - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Military Displays Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Smart Displays

6.4.2 Conventional Displays

6.5 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.5.1 LED

6.5.2 LCD

6.5.3 AMOLED

6.5.4 OLED

6.6 Market Segmentation by Computer Display

6.6.1 Microdisplays

6.6.2 Small and Medium-Sized Panels

6.6.3 Large Panels

6.7 Market Segmentation by End Market

6.7.1 Naval

6.7.2 Airborne

6.7.3 Land



Companies Featured

Honeywell International Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Garmin International Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

BAE Systems plc

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Samtel Avionics

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited)

Hanwha Defense

LIG Nex1

Samsung Techwin

Schneider Electric S.E.

Siemens Energy

ABB Ltd.

Atmos International

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Textron

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Saab AB

ASELSAN

Advanced Embedded Solutions Ltd.

Barco NV

MilDef Group AB

ICEYE Ltd.

Collins Aerospace

Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc.

Motion Industries

Thales Group

Atech Negocios em Tecnologia S.A.

Avibras Industria Aeroespacial S.A.

Fabrica Argentina de Aviones Brig. San Martin S.A.

Invap S.E

Celfin Aerospace Ltda

Indumil

Fabrica de Armas y Municiones del Ejercito

Al Mazrooei Engineering Services

Boeing

EDGE Group

Emirates Defense Technology

Proforce Limited

Denel Dynamics

Nexter

Tellumat Defense





