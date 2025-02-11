C-Reactive Protein Testing Industry Assessment 2025 & Beyond - Key Insights for Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cardiovascular Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Cancer, and Other Applications

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The c-reactive protein testing market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $3.45 billion in 2024 to $3.55 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased inflammatory disease prevalence, cardiovascular risk assessment, increased aging population, increased healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare screening programs.







The c-reactive protein testing market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.35 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising obesity rates, personalized medicine and biomarkers, telehealth and remote monitoring, early disease detection, and lifestyle-related inflammation. Major trends in the forecast period include diagnostic testing advancements, wearable health technology, technological solutions, strategic collaborations, and industry 4.0 introduction.



The rise in cardiovascular disease (CVD) cases is expected to drive the growth of the C-reactive protein testing market. For example, in December 2023, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reported that global deaths from cardiovascular diseases reached 19.8 million in 2022, with ischemic heart disease accounting for 108.8 deaths per 100,000 people. High systolic blood pressure was the leading contributor to disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) associated with CVD, while dietary risks and air pollution emerged as significant behavioral and environmental factors exacerbating this global issue.



The increasing number of clinical trials is anticipated to further boost the c-reactive protein testing market. As of May 2023, there are 452,604 clinical studies registered on ClinicalTrials.gov, with 64,838 actively seeking participants, marking a notable increase from early 2021. This rise in clinical trials underscores the growing importance of c-reactive protein testing, contributing to the market's expansion.



A noteworthy trend in the c-reactive protein testing market is the technological advancement in measuring devices. Key players in the c-reactive protein testing market are prioritizing innovation by introducing new technological treatments to enhance their market standing and profitability.



North America was the largest region in the c-reactive protein testing market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the c-reactive protein testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the c-reactive protein testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Assay Type: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA); Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA); Immunoturbidimetric Assays

2) By Application: Diabetes; Rheumatoid Arthritis; Cardiovascular Disease; Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Cancer; Other Applications

3) By End Use: Clinics; Hospitals; Diagnostic Laboratories



Subsegments:



1) By Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA): Direct ELISA; Indirect ELISA; Sandwich ELISA

2) By Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA): Luminometer-Based CLIA; Automated CLIA Systems

3) By Immunoturbidimetric Assays: Nephelometry-Based Immunoturbidimetric Assays; Latex Agglutination Immunoturbidimetric Assays



Key Companies Profiled: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; F Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Danaher Corporation; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; Siemens AG



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

