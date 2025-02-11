Caisse Française de Financement Local: Report on asset quality as of December 31, 2024

Paris, February 11, 2025

REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of December 31, 2024 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/investisseurs/publications/ (heading: Rapport sur la qualité des actifs). The English version of the report on asset quality as of December 31, 2024 can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/investor/publications/ (heading: Report on asset quality).

