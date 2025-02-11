$30+ Billion Remote Weapon Station Market Opportunities and Strategies 2023-2024 & 2025-2033: Innovations in Systems For Naval Defense, Focus on Collaborative Efforts, Innovative Counter-Drones

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Weapon Station Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global remote weapon station market reached a value of nearly $11.62 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.96% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $11.62 billion in 2023 to $19.92 billion in 2028 at a rate of 11.38%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2028 and reach $30.04 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increased use of unmanned systems, military modernization programs and rising terrorist activities. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were economic uncertainties or downturns.



Going forward, favorable government initiatives, increasing geopolitical conflicts and rising defense budgets will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the remote weapon station market in the future include supply chain disruptions.



The remote weapon station market is segmented by component into payload, sensors, human machine interface (HMI), fire control station and other components. The payload market was the largest segment of the remote weapon station market segmented by component, accounting for 32.6% or $3.79 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the sensors segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the remote weapon station market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 12.95% during 2023-2028.



The remote weapon station market is segmented by technology into close-in weapon systems, remote controlled gun systems and other technologies. The remote controlled gun systems market was the largest segment of the remote weapon station market segmented by technology, accounting for 54.2% or $6.3 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the remote controlled gun systems segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the remote weapon station market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 12.56% during 2023-2028.



The remote weapon station market is segmented by application into military and homeland security. The military market was the largest segment of the remote weapon station market segmented by application, accounting for 78% or $9.07 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the military segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the remote weapon station market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 11.76% during 2023-2028.



The remote weapon station market is segmented by platform into land, naval and airborne. The land market was the largest segment of the remote weapon station market segmented by platform, accounting for 51.5% or $5.98 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the land segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the remote weapon station market segmented by platform, at a CAGR of 12.76% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the remote weapon station market, accounting for 35.2% or $4.09 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the remote weapon station market will be Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.24% and 11.75% respectively. These will be followed by North America and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.27% and 10.75% respectively.



The global remote weapon station market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 19.80% of the total market in 2023. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS was the largest competitor with a 3.12% share of the market, followed by Elbit Systems Ltd. with 2.81%, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. with 2.64%, Leonardo S.p.A. with 2.10%, ST Engineering Ltd with 1.84%, Hanwha Groupwith 1.75%, Rheinmetall AG with 1.64%, Thales S.A. with 1.38%, FN Herstal Group with 1.35% and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) with 1.16%.



The top opportunities in the remote weapon station market segmented by component will arise in the payload segment, which will gain $3.15 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the remote weapon station market segmented by technology will arise in the remote controlled gun systems segment, which will gain $5.08 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the remote weapon station market segmented by platform will arise in the land segment, which will gain $4.92 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the remote weapon station market segmented by application will arise in the military segment, which will gain $6.74 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The remote weapon station market size will gain the most in the USA at $2.66 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the remote weapon station market include focus on innovative counter-drone solutions in the remote weapon station industry, advanced defense products enhancing military capabilities, innovations in remote controlled weapon systems for naval defense, lightweight defense solutions for optimal combat readiness, focus on collaborative efforts transforming remote weapon station production.

Remote Weapon StationMajor Market Trends

Innovative Counter-Drone Solutions in the Remote Weapon Station Industry

Advanced Defense Products Enhancing Military Capabilities

Innovations in Remote Controlled Weapon Systems For Naval Defense

Lightweight Defense Solutions For Optimal Combat Readiness

Focus on Collaborative Efforts Transforming Remote Weapon Station Production

Remote Weapon Station Mergers and Acquisitions

SIG SAUER Acquires General Robotics to Expand Advanced Weapon Systems Portfolio

CANiK Acquires AEI Systems to Enhance Military Capabilities With Advanced Weapon Systems

AeroVironment Bolsters Position in Advanced Defense Systems with BlueHalo Acquisition

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 305 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $30.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Remote Weapon Station - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Remote Weapon Station Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Component

6.4.1 Payload

6.4.2 Sensors

6.4.3 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

6.4.4 Fire Control Station

6.4.5 Other Components

6.5 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.5.1 Close-in Weapon Systems

6.5.2 Remote Controlled Gun Systems

6.5.3 Other Technologies

6.6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.6.1 Land

6.6.2 Naval

6.6.3 Airborne

6.7 Market Segmentation by Application

6.7.1 Military

6.7.2 Homeland Security



Remote Weapon Station Competitive Landscape

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS

LIG Nex1

Electro Optic Systems (EOS)

Norinco

Zen Technologies

Nippon Aircraft Supply (NAS)

XTEK Limited

Mahindra Defence Systems

Kalyani Group

Poly Technologies, Inc.

Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT)

Arquus

Escribano Mechanical and Engineering (EM&E)

Elbit Systems UK

Nexter Systems

Oto Melara

Milrem Robotics

General Dynamics European Land Systems

BAE Systems plc

ASELSAN A.S.

EOS Defense Systems

General Robotics

SIG SAUER

Kongsberg Gruppen

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

ST Engineering

Saab AB

Thales Group

Raytheon Technologies Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Nexter Group

Denel SOC Ltd.

ARES

Escribano Mechanical & Engineering

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

Patria

General Robotics Ltd.

EDGE Group

General Dynamics Corporation

Arab International Optronics (AIO)

Centauri

Nordic Ammunition Company

KNDS Group

RTX Corporation

RUAG Holding

Resonant Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Hanwha Group

Dynateq International (Pty) Ltd

